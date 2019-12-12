Top news: ‘No one can take away your rights,’ PM Modi assures Assam over Citizenship Bill
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday assured Assam that they have nothing to worry about the Citizenship Amendment Bill after massive protests were held in the state. The Assam Police on Wednesday extended the curfew in Guwahati for an indefinite period as protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill intensified. A curfew was also imposed in Dibrugarh district as demonstrators vandalised Chabua and Panitola railway stations and started fires. The contentious bill was passed in the Rajya Sabha on Wednesday with 125 votes in support, while 105 MPs voted against it.
Polling for the third phase of the Jharkhand Assembly elections is underway. Seventeen constituencies will vote amid tight security arrangement. Voting began at 7 am on Thursday morning, and will continue till 3 pm. However, the Ranchi, Hatia, Kanke, Barkatha and Ramgarh seats will get an extra two hours.
Live updates
AP Cabinet clears bill on sexual violence: Verdict in 21 days, death penalty for heinous offences
The Andhra Pradesh Cabinet on Wednesday approved a draft law, which mandates that cases of sexual violence against women should be disposed of within 21 days and death penalty for ‘heinous offences of rape and gangrape’, The News Minute reported. The legislation, which is an amendment to the Andhra Pradesh Criminal Law, will be called “Andhra Pradesh Disha Act” as a tribute to the Hyderabad veterinarian who was allegedly raped and murdered on the night of November 27.
On Indian banks’ plea for Vijay Mallya’s bankruptcy, UK High Court reserves judgement
The United Kingdom High Court on Wednesday reserved its verdict on a petition by a group of Indian public sector banks, seeking a bankruptcy order against fugitive businessman Vijay Mallya, PTI reported. Mallya owes a consortium of 17 Indian banks, led by the State Bank of India, more than Rs 9,000 crore.
Judge Michael Briggs heard the arguments in the case from the two sides in the insolvency division of the High Court on the plea filed last year. The judgement is likely to be declared only next year, and the plea could either be dismissed or adjourn the case until the court’s decide Mallya’s latest settlement offer.
Citizenship Bill protests: Indefinite curfew imposed in Assam’s Guwahati, Dibrugarh district
Assam Police on Wednesday extended the curfew in Guwahati for an indefinite period as protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill intensified, PTI reported. The contentious bill was passed in the Rajya Sabha on Wednesday with 125 votes in support, while 105 MPs voted against it.
A curfew was also imposed in Dibrugarh district as demonstrators vandalised Chabua and Panitola railway stations and started fires, ANI reported. Deputy Commissioner Pallav Gopal Jha said that the curfew was imposed on Wednesday night and will remain until further orders.
Jharkhand Assembly elections: Voting underway in 17 seats in third phase of polling
Voting began for the third phase of the Jharkhand Assembly elections on Thursday morning. Seventeen constituencies will vote amid tight security arrangement.
The seats where polling is being held are Kodarma, Barkatha, Barhi, Barkagaon, Ramgarh, Mandu, Hazaribag, Simaria, Dhanwar, Gomia, Bermo, Ichagarh, Silli, Khijri, Ranchi, Hatia and Kanke. Of these, the Simaria and Kanke seats are reserved for Scheduled Caste candidate while Khijri is for Scheduled Tribe.
Voting began at 7 am, and will continue till 3 pm. However, the Ranchi, Hatia, Kanke, Barkatha and Ramgarh seats will get an extra two hours.
‘Anti-national attitudes’: I&B ministry cautions TV channels on day of Citizenship Bill protests
On Wednesday, the Union Information and Broadcasting Ministry issued an advisory to all private TV channels which asked them to desist from broadcasting content that could incite violence or cause law and order problems. The advisory comes in the wake of widespread, violent protests in the North East against the Citizenship Amendment Bill.
The media advisory refers to the Cable Television Networks (Regulation) Act of 1995 to caution TV channels from broadcasting content which is “likely to encourage or incite violence or contains anything against maintenance of law and order”. The advisory also extends to the broadcast of any content that “promotes anti-national attitudes and/or contains anything affecting the integrity of the nation”.
Citizenship Bill: Maharashtra IPS officer quits in civil disobedience
Maharashtra police officer Abdur Rahman has refused to attend office from Thursday in an act of “civil disobedience” against the Citizenship Amendment Bill, which was passed in both Houses of Parliament this week. Rahman is posted as the special inspector general of police in the Maharashtra State Human Rights Commission.
In a tweet, Rahman wrote that the bill was “against the basic feature of the Constitution”. “I am finally quitting the service,” he said, sharing a letter he had written to the Maharashtra home department.
Babri Masjid, Article 370, ‘Hindu-Muslim’ barred from plays in Pune college theatre contest
A popular inter-college theatre competition in Pune has barred plays on “sensitive” topics such as the Babri Masjid, Article 370, and “Hindu-Muslim” matters, PTI reported on Wednesday. The “Firodiya Karandak” contest began 45 years ago and is held every year. Its next edition will take place in February 2020.