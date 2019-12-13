Top news: All Assam Students’ Union starts 10-hour hunger strike against Citizenship Act
The All Assam Students’ Union on Friday began a 10-hour hunger strike at Assam Engineering Institute ground in Chandmari. Meanwhile, authorities relaxed the curfew for five hours in Assam’s Dibrugarh district even as the state remained tense amid protests against amendments made to the Citizenship Act. The Meghalaya administration suspended mobile internet for 48 hours on Thursday night.
The Shiv Sena, the Nationalist Congress Party and the Congress agreed on portfolio distribution in Maharashtra on Thursday. At present ministers – two each from the Sena, the NCP and the Congress – will handle all portfolios, and a Cabinet expansion is likely take place after the winter session of the Assembly that will run from December 16 to December 21.
Live updates
Citizenship Act protests: Curfew relaxed for five hours in Dibrugarh, Meghalaya suspends internet
The curfew was relaxed for five hours in Assam’s Dibrugarh district on Friday morning even as the state remained tense amid protests against amendments made to the Citizenship Act. The Meghalaya administration suspended mobile internet for 48 hours on Thursday night.
Night curfew was put in place in the districts of Jorhat, Golaghat, Tinsukia, and Charaideo, while the government extended the suspension of mobile internet services in 10 districts.
Citizenship Act: Amit Shah meets Tripura leaders as protests continue; ‘no retreat’, responds one
Union Home Minister Amit Shah met delegations of the Indigenous People’s Front of Tripura – the Bharatiya Janata Party’s ally in Tripura – and an outfit called Joint Movement Against CAB on Thursday night to discuss their concerns about the amended Citizenship Act as protests escalated in various parts of the North East.
Maharashtra: Shiv Sena gets home ministry, NCP allocated finance, and Congress revenue and PWD
The Shiv Sena, the Nationalist Congress Party and the Congress agreed on portfolio distribution in Maharashtra on Thursday, more than two weeks after Sena president and Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray took oath along with six ministers, The Hindu reported.
At present ministers – two each from the Sena, the NCP and the Congress – will handle all portfolios, and a Cabinet expansion is likely take place after the winter session of the Assembly that will run from December 16 to December 21.
Citizenship Amendment Bill gets President Kovind’s assent, becomes Act
Amid massive protests in Assam and other northeastern states, the Citizenship Amendment Act was notified after President Ram Nath Kovind gave it his assent late on Thursday, ANI reported.
The amendment bill was passed in Parliament this week following lengthy debates and amid protests in the North East. The contentious law grants citizenship to persecuted Hindus, Sikhs, Buddhists, Jains, Parsis and Christians from Bangladesh, Pakistan and Afghanistan, provided they have resided in India for six years. The cut-off date is December 31, 2014. It explicitly excludes Muslims from three neighbouring countries from applying for Indian citizenship.
Assam Police beat up staffers of TV news channel inside its Guwahati office
On Thursday evening, as protests raged against the Citizenship Amendment Act in Guwahati, Assam police personnel barged into the office of Prag News, a private TV news channel, and beat up its staffers, its managing editor told Scroll.in.
“It was completely unprovoked and we demand an unconditional apology from Assam police,” said Pranay Bordoloi, the managing editor.
Citizenship Act: Two killed in Assam protests as situation spirals out of control
At least two protestors died in the city of Guwahati in Assam on Thursday as demonstrations against the amended Citizenship Act raged on in the state. According to Reuters, at least 11 people suffered bullet injuries in Guwahati, the epicentre of the demonstrations.
The state administration imposed an indefinite curfew in Guwahati and Dibrugarh districts, and the towns of Tezpur and Dhekiajuli in Sonitpur district. Night curfew was reportedly put in the districts of Jorhat, Golaghat, Tinsukia, and Charaideo
Heavy rain lashes parts of Delhi-NCR, many flights diverted or delayed
Heavy rain hit parts of Delhi and the National Capital Region on Thursday. Several flights were diverted or delayed as a result.
“Due to heavy air traffic congestion and bad weather at Delhi airport, there have been diversions in flight departures and arrivals,” IndiGo tweeted. Vistara also announced a list of flights that were being diverted and delayed.
Lotus on passports for security measures, will be used in rotation with other national symbols: MEA
The Ministry of External Affairs on Thursday clarified that the lotus was being printed on Indian passports because of new security measures. During his weekly media briefing ministry Spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said, “This symbol is our national flower and is part of the enhanced security features to identify fake passports.” He added that other national symbols will also be used in rotation.