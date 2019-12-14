A look at the headlines right now:

Citizenship Act protests continue in some parts of West Bengal, curfew relaxed in Guwahati and Shillong: A six-hour shutdown was observed in Nagaland.

Rahul Gandhi says he will die but not apologise for ‘Rape in India’ remark: The first national-level mobilisation by the Congress was organised to highlight the ‘divisive and disruptive’ policies of the Narendra Modi-led government. US, UK issue travel advisories for North East India in view of Citizenship Act protests: The US government also suspended official travel to Assam. Prashant Kishor’s strategy group I-PAC to work with AAP ahead of Delhi Assembly elections: The political advocacy group recalled its time with the Congress in the 2017 Punjab elections, calling AAP the toughest opponent it had faced. In Jharkhand rally, Adityanath asks each family to give Rs 11 and a brick as Ram temple contribution: The Uttar Pradesh chief minister made the comments while addressing an election rally ahead of the fourth phase of voting on Monday. West Bengal will be the first to implement the amended Citizenship Act, claims BJP state unit chief: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has announced a series of protests against the contentious law. Donald Trump says it is unfair that he is being impeached: The president said the Democrats are ‘so bad’ for the country. Andhra Assembly clears bill on sexual violence, to mandate verdict in 21 days, death for heinous offences: The law has been named Disha Act after the Hyderabad veterinarian who was allegedly raped and murdered on the night of November 27. During Citizenship Act protests, railway station set ablaze in Bengal’s Murshidabad district: Railway Protection Force personnel deputed at the station were also beaten up by demonstrators, officials said. Meghalaya governor tells those who do not want divisive democracy to ‘go to North Korea’: Tathagata Roy posted the tweet hours before thousands marched towards the Raj Bhavan in Shillong in protest against the amendments.