The big news: Curfew eased in Guwahati, Shillong; some protests continue, and 9 other top stories
Other headlines: Rahul Gandhi refused to apologise for his ‘rape in India’ remark, and the US, UK issued travel advisories for North East India due to protests.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Citizenship Act protests continue in some parts of West Bengal, curfew relaxed in Guwahati and Shillong: A six-hour shutdown was observed in Nagaland.
- Rahul Gandhi says he will die but not apologise for ‘Rape in India’ remark: The first national-level mobilisation by the Congress was organised to highlight the ‘divisive and disruptive’ policies of the Narendra Modi-led government.
- US, UK issue travel advisories for North East India in view of Citizenship Act protests: The US government also suspended official travel to Assam.
- Prashant Kishor’s strategy group I-PAC to work with AAP ahead of Delhi Assembly elections: The political advocacy group recalled its time with the Congress in the 2017 Punjab elections, calling AAP the toughest opponent it had faced.
- In Jharkhand rally, Adityanath asks each family to give Rs 11 and a brick as Ram temple contribution: The Uttar Pradesh chief minister made the comments while addressing an election rally ahead of the fourth phase of voting on Monday.
- West Bengal will be the first to implement the amended Citizenship Act, claims BJP state unit chief: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has announced a series of protests against the contentious law.
- Donald Trump says it is unfair that he is being impeached: The president said the Democrats are ‘so bad’ for the country.
- Andhra Assembly clears bill on sexual violence, to mandate verdict in 21 days, death for heinous offences: The law has been named Disha Act after the Hyderabad veterinarian who was allegedly raped and murdered on the night of November 27.
- During Citizenship Act protests, railway station set ablaze in Bengal’s Murshidabad district: Railway Protection Force personnel deputed at the station were also beaten up by demonstrators, officials said.
- Meghalaya governor tells those who do not want divisive democracy to ‘go to North Korea’: Tathagata Roy posted the tweet hours before thousands marched towards the Raj Bhavan in Shillong in protest against the amendments.