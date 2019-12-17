Top news: Two Jamia protestors have bullet wounds, say doctors but police deny firing
Questions are being raised about the possible use of live bullets during the crackdown in Jamia Millia Islamia University. The medical superintendent of government-run Safdarjung Hospital said that two Jamia protestors who were admitted have sustained bullet injuries, in contradiction to the Delhi Police claims that they used “maximum restraint, minimum force” and did not use firearms.
Former President Pranab Mukherjee on Monday said a numerical majority in the elections only gives a political party the right to form a “stable government” and not a “majoritarian” one. “The mandate is to govern as a majority party with a stable government, but carry others with you,” Mukherjee said at the second Atal Bihari Vajpayee memorial lecture in New Delhi.
Doctors say two Jamia protestors have bullet wounds; police deny firing, say could be tear gas shell
The Delhi Police action during the crackdown in Jamia Millia Islamia University has triggered a controversy as questions are being raised about the possible use of live bullets, NDTV reported.
Mamata Banerjee stays all work related to NPR amid protests over citizenship law
The West Bengal government on Monday stayed all work related to the preparation and update of the National Population Register in the state, reported PTI. The decision comes amid violent protests across the state over the amended Citizenship Act.
“No activity regarding NPR may be taken up without prior clearance from the government of West Bengal,” read an order issued by the Home and Hill Affair Department Census Cell, according to PTI. “The order is issued in the interest of public order.” The letter was sent to all the district magistrates and commissioners of Kolkata and Howrah Municipal Corporations.
Arundhati Roy on Citizenship Act: ‘We are faced with the biggest challenge since Independence’
Author Arundhati Roy on Monday urged Indian citizens to stand up against the implementation of the amended Citizenship Act and the National Register of Citizens, saying the government is set to “break the back of our Constitution and cut the ground from under our feet”.
Citizenship Act protests: Delhi Police arrest 10 for Jamia Millia violence, no student among them
At least 10 people have been arrested in connection with the violence in Delhi’s Jamia Millia Islamia University on Sunday. However, no student was among those taken into custody. “They’ve been booked for rioting and mob violence,” said Deputy Commissioner of Police (southeast) Chinmoy Biswal.
‘Mandate is to govern but carry others with you’: Pranab Mukherjee amid Citizenship Act protests
Former President Pranab Mukherjee on Monday said a numerical majority in the elections only gives a political party the right to form a “stable government” and not a “majoritarian” one, reported PTI. His comments, made at the second Atal Bihari Vajpayee memorial lecture in New Delhi, come in the backdrop of raging protests against the amended Citizenship Act.
“The mandate is to govern as a majority party with a stable government, but carry others with you,” Mukherjee said, according to Hindustan Times. “That is why we think we can do anything and everything, when we have an overwhelming majority in the legislature. But that should not be the case.”
Chief justice forms panel of two SC judges to expedite trials in sexual assault cases
Chief Justice of India SA Bobde on Monday formed a panel of two Supreme Court judges to speed up clearing sexual assault cases, reported Bar and Bench. The judicial committee of Justices Subhash Reddy and MR Shah will “monitor, supervise and make suggestions for expeditious trial in cases relating to rape and POCSO across the country”.
Citizenship Act protests engulf campuses across India as students express solidarity with Jamia, AMU
Campus protests erupted across the country on Monday against the amended Citizenship Act and the alleged police brutality against the protesting students of Jamia Millia Islamia University in Delhi and the Aligarh Muslim University the previous night, PTI reported.
The protests began soon after the violence at Jamia Millia Islamia on Sunday evening, as students of Aligarh Muslim University gathered at the campus gate later on the same night. The protests turned into clashes with the police, and over 100 students were reportedly injured
West Bengal: Over 300 arrested amid Citizenship Act protests, rail tracks and roads blocked again
Protests against the amended Citizenship Act continued in West Bengal on Monday even as Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee appealed for calm, PTI reported. Banerjee led a huge protest rally against the amended law and pledged not to implement it in the state.
Protestors continued to block roads and railway tracks. Police said that 354 people were arrested so far. Agitators blocked thoroughfares in districts such as East Midnapore, Nadia, North 24 Parganas, and Malda, police said.
Centre releases Rs 35,000 crore compensation to states, days before GST council meeting
The Centre on Monday said it had released Rs 35,298 crore for states and Union Territories as compensation for the Goods and Services Tax framework, just days before a GST Council meeting in which the matter was certain to come up.
‘Ram temple in Ayodhya will be built within four months,’ says Amit Shah at Jharkhand rally
Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday said a grand Ram temple “touching the skies” will be built in Uttar Pradesh’s Ayodhya within four months, ANI reported.
“For a hundred years, people across the world have demanded a temple at the site where Lord Ram was born,” the Bharatiya Janata Party president said at a rally in Pakur district in Jharkhand. “The Supreme Court’s decision has now come and in four months a sky-high temple will come up in Ayodhya.”