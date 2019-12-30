Top news: Delhi shivers as cold conditions persist, rail and flight services hampered
The biggest stories of the day.
Delhi and its adjoining areas were engulfed in dense fog in the early hours of Monday as severe cold conditions persisted. The bad weather has affected flight operations at Delhi airport while at least 30 trains have been delayed due to poor visibility. The airport authorities have asked passengers to contact their respective airlines for flight updates.
The Meerut Police have added the charge of sedition in the first information report filed in connection with the clashes during Citizenship Act protests on December 20. This came a day after a senior police officer was caught on camera telling protestors to “go to Pakistan”.
Live updates
CAA protests: Centre will not tolerate universities becoming political hubs, says HRD minister
Union Human Resource Development Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ on Sunday said the Centre will not tolerate educational institutions turning into hubs of political activities “at any cost” as protests against the amendments to the Citizenship Act continued on campuses across India. “Anyone is free to engage in political activities, but colleges and universities should be kept out of it, as many students come to study from far-off places,” he told reporters in Kolkata. “The Narendra Modi government is not going to tolerate this at any cost.”
Centre amends rules to fix chief of defence staff’s retirement age at 65 years
The Centre has amended rules to allow the chief of defence staff to serve till the age of 65. The changes have been made in the Army Rules, 1954, according to a notification published by the Defence Ministry on Saturday. According to rules, the service chiefs can serve for a maximum period of three years or till the age of 62, whichever is early. The term of the post has not yet been determined.
Lucknow: Owner of two-wheeler that Priyanka Gandhi rode in fined Rs 6,100 for traffic rule violation
The Uttar Pradesh traffic police have fined the owner of the two-wheeler that Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra rode in on Saturday Rs 6,100 for flouting rules, The Times of India reported. Vadra and Congress worker Dheeraj Gurjar rode to former Indian Police Service officer SR Darapuri’s residence in Lucknow on Saturday.
Citizenship Act protests: Meerut Police add sedition charges in connection with December 20 clashes
The Meerut Police have added the charge of sedition in the first information report filed in connection with the clashes during Citizenship Act protests on December 20, The Indian Express reported on Sunday. This came a day after a senior police officer was caught on camera telling protestors to “go to Pakistan”.
“With respect to the violence by the protesters in Meerut on December 20, several FIRs for alleged rioting have already been filed,” Meerut Senior Superintendent of Police Ajay Sahni told The Indian Express. “It has come to our notice that pro-Pak slogans were also raised in Lisari Gate. Keeping that in mind, the section 124 [sedition] of the IPC [Indian Penal Code] has been added in the existing FIR. The section has been added against unknown persons. The next step is to identify the alleged accused and take action accordingly.”
Cold wave: Trains delayed, flights diverted as dense fog engulfs Delhi
Dense fog engulfed Delhi and its adjoining areas in the early hours of Monday morning as severe cold conditions persisted. The bad weather has affected flight operations at Delhi airport while at least 30 trains have been delayed due to poor visibility.
Three flights have been diverted, reported ANI. The airport authorities have asked passengers to contact their respective airlines for flight updates.
Jharkhand: Pathalgadi sedition cases dropped by Hemant Soren government
In its first decision, the Hemant Soren government in Jharkhand on Sunday dropped all cases filed against supporters of the Pathalgadi movement in 2017 and 2018, The Indian Express reported.
The Pathalgadi movement started in 2017, when stone monoliths engraved with provisions of the Indian Constitution began to be installed in the villages of Khunti. The engravings highlighted the special autonomy granted to Adivasi areas under the Fifth Schedule of the Indian Constitution. Last month, Scroll.in became the first to report that more than 10,000 people in Khunti district were facing sedition charges for erecting the monoliths.
Activist Sadaf Jafar’s arrest: Priyanka Gandhi says UP government has crossed all limits of humanity
Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi on Sunday lashed out at the Adityanath-led Uttar Pradesh government for arresting social activist Sadaf Jafar on several charges, including rioting, attempted murder and assault on public servants, during a protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act in Lucknow on December 20.
Jafar, who is also a Congress worker, was the only woman among more than 200 people arrested in the city that day. Last week, a local court rejected her bail application, saying she was facing serious charges.
Number of tourists in Agra and Assam declined in December due to Citizenship Act protests: Reuters
The number of tourists has massively declined in parts of India that have seen protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act, Reuters reported on Sunday.
Tourism officials estimate that about two lakh domestic and international tourists cancelled or postponed their trip to the Taj Mahal in the city of Agra in Uttar Pradesh in the past two weeks. “There has been a 60% decline in visitor footfalls in December this year [compared to December 2018],” said Dinesh Kumar, a police inspector overseeing a special tourist police station near the mausoleum.
Akhilesh Yadav vows not to fill NPR form, says ‘BJP will not get to decide who is Indian’
Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav on Sunday he would not fill the National Population Register form, Hindustan Times reported. The register is described by the Census of India as “the first step towards the creation of a National Register of Citizens”, which is a proposed exercise to identify undocumented immigrants. On Tuesday, more than Rs 3,900 crore was approved by the Union Cabinet for updating the population register.