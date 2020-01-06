Top news: Congress blames ‘fascists’ for JNU violence, BJP calls it handiwork of ‘forces of anarchy’
Parties condemned the violence that broke out on the Jawaharlal Nehru University campus on Sunday evening. Most Opposition leaders, be it Priyanka Gandhi, MK Stalin or Mamata Banerjee, held the government responsible for the attack on students. The Bharatiya Janata Party, however, said the violence was “a desperate attempt by forces of anarchy, who are determined to use students as cannon fodder.”
Protests broke out in several parts of India late on Sunday night condemning the violence against students and faculty at JNU.
Vijay Mallya cannot cite pending pleas in India to stall hearings in UK court: SC
The Supreme Court on Monday said that fugitive businessman Vijay Mallya cannot cite the pendency of his plea in the top court to delay insolvency proceedings against him in courts “anywhere else in the world”. A petition filed by the businessman last June against the order to seize his properties is pending with the Supreme Court, Bar and Bench reported.
Assam: FIR against SP for allegedly sexually assaulting another police officer’s minor daughter
The Assam Police have filed a first information report against a superintendent of police for allegedly sexually harassing another officer’s teenage daughter, The Hindustan Times reported on Monday. The police said the incident occurred during a New Year’s Eve party at the SP’s official residence. The SP allegedly sexually assaulted the 13-year-old girl inside a room in his bungalow.
Assam children left out of NRC won’t be separated from their families: Centre to SC
Children excluded from Assam’s National Register of Citizens despite their parents being on it will not be sent to detention centres, the Union government told the Supreme Court on Monday. An application had been filed in the top court on behalf of the families of 60 such children, expressing concern about their fate.
‘Like 1930s Germany’: Opposition blames government for JNU violence, BJP attacks Left
Leaders of Opposition parties lashed out at the Bharatiya Janata Party-led government for the violence at Delhi’s Jawaharlal Nehru University on Sunday evening. They questioned the alleged inaction of the police during the incident, which left several students and faculty members injured.
JNU violence: Vice chancellor is behaving like a mobster, alleges students union
The Jawaharlal Nehru University Students’ Union on Monday sought the removal of Vice Chancellor M Jagadesh Kumar and accused him of being behind the violence unleashed in the university on Sunday. The administration had in a statement on Saturday condemned “any form of violence in the campus”.
Gujarat: At least 522 infants died between October and December in two civil hospitals
At least 522 infant deaths were reported from two major civil hospitals in Gujarat between October and December, data released by the state’s health ministry said on Sunday. The data was released by the state’s Health Minister Nitin Patel on Sunday, the day Chief Minister Vijay Rupani refused to answer questions on the matter.
JNU violence: Delhi Police register FIR a day after mob attacks students, teachers
The Delhi Police have registered a first information report in connection with the violence that broke out on the Jawaharlal Nehru University campus on Sunday evening. Video footage showed a masked mob wielding sticks and rods entering hostel buildings, sparking panic among students.
Soleimani assassination: Iraq Parliament demands the removal of US troops, Trump warns of sanctions
United States President Donald Trump on Sunday threatened Iraq with “never seen before” sanctions, hours after the Iraqi parliament voted to expel the US troops following the assassination of Iranian General Qassem Soleimani.
JNU violence: Scroll.in’s Rohan Venkat, other journalists abused, attacked outside university gates
Multiple journalists were heckled, abused or threatened as they attempted to report on the violence in Jawaharlal Nehru University in Delhi late on Sunday. A mob of around 50 to 60 masked men and women, holding sticks and rods entered hostel buildings, assaulted students and vandalised the campus.
Rohan Venkataramakrishnan of Scroll.in was recording a video of the sloganeering right-wing activists at the JNU main gate when he was surrounded, called a “Naxalwadi”, shoved around and hit on the head. Karnika Kohli of Scroll.in reported that a group armed with bats and sticks was stationed near the main gate. She overheard one of the members of the group say: “Beat up NDTV guys if you see them.”
JNU violence: Students gather at Gateway of India overnight; protests also held in Kolkata, Kerala
Protests broke out in several parts of India late on Sunday night condemning the violence against students and faculty at Jawaharlal Nehru University in Delhi. A mob of around 50 to 60 masked men and women, holding sticks and rods entered hostel buildings, and allegedly assaulted students and vandalised the campus.
Two Union ministers – both JNU alumni – condemn violence by masked mob on campus
Two senior ministers in the Modi government – both former students of Jawaharlal Nehru University – have condemned the violence on campus on Sunday evening.
S Jaishankar, the Union minister of external affairs was first to react. He said it was “completely against the tradition and culture of the university”. This was followed up by the Union minister of finance, Nirmala Sitharaman. “Regardless of what has been said the past few weeks,” she said, the government “wants universities to be safe spaces for all students”.
Many injured as masked mob at JNU attacks students and teachers
Violence broke out on the Jawaharlal Nehru University campus on Sunday evening, leaving several teachers and students injured. Video footage showed a masked mob wielding sticks and rods entering hostel buildings, sparking panic among students.
Twenty-three injured people from JNU had been admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences and Safdarjung Hospital, News 18 reported. Among those injured were the president of the students’ union Aishe Ghosh and faculty member Sucharita Sen.
Samajwadi Party to give Rs 5 lakh to families of those killed during Citizenship Act protests
The Samajwadi Party on Sunday announced financial assistance of Rs 5 lakh each for families of those who were killed during protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act and the National Register of Citizens. In a tweet, the party said the protestors had lost their lives due to the government’s brutality during their effort to “save the Constitution”.
On Friday, the party had promised to provide pension to the kin of people jailed or killed during the protests if it comes to power in Uttar Pradesh.