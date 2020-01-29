Top news: Kerala governor faces ‘go back’ slogans in Assembly amid anti-CAA protests
The Congress-led United Democratic Front on Wednesday blocked Kerala Governor Arif Mohammad Khan's way in the Kerala Assembly, asking him to "go back" and holding placards against the Citizenship Amendment Act. After nearly 10 minutes of protest, watch and ward personnel removed the Opposition legislators.
The Supreme Court on Wednesday dismissed a petition filed by one of the convicts in the 2012 Delhi gangrape case again the rejection of his mercy plea by President Ram Nath Kovind, ANI reported. A bench of Justices R Banumathi, Ashok Bhushan and AS Bopanna said alleged torture of the convict cannot be a ground for mercy. They added that there was no merit in the contention that all documents were not placed before the president.
‘New NPR form is creating more apprehensions and fear,’ says NDA ally Nitish Kumar
Janata Dal (United) President and Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Tuesday suggested that the Centre use the 2011 form for the National Population Register instead of a new one, reported News18. He reiterated his opposition to the proposed nationwide National Register of Citizens while maintaining a diplomatic silence on the Citizenship Amendment Act.
Separately, the Odisha government said it has decided against asking these questions and that the relevant column will be deleted from the form for the state. “The specified Column 13 (ii) of the NPR form will be deleted from the state NPR sheet,” ruling Biju Janata Dal leader Pinaki Mishra told The Times of India after a meeting of party MPs chaired by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik.
2012 Delhi gangrape: Supreme Court dismisses convict’s petition for review of mercy plea
The Supreme Court on Wednesday dismissed a petition filed by one of the convicts in the 2012 Delhi gangrape case again the rejection of his mercy plea by President Ram Nath Kovind, ANI reported. A day earlier, the top court had reserved its verdict after Mukesh Kumar Singh’s advocate claimed the trial court judgement was not placed before the president when the mercy plea was filed, and that Singh was abused in jail.
A bench of Justices R Banumathi, Ashok Bhushan and AS Bopanna said alleged torture of the convict cannot be a ground for mercy. They added that there was no merit in the contention that all documents were not placed before the president.
Kerala: Opposition UDF protests against CAA, blocks governor in Assembly
The Congress-led United Democratic Front on Wednesday blocked Kerala Governor Arif Mohammad Khan’s way in the Kerala Assembly, asking him to “go back” and holding placards against the Citizenship Amendment Act. After nearly 10 minutes of protest, watch and ward personnel removed the Opposition legislators. The Opposition MLAs stormed the well of the House and shouted “go back” slogans at the governor once again. When Khan began his address, the Opposition members walked out of the Assembly and began a sit-in protest at the gate.
Protests by students force West Bengal governor to leave event attended by Abhijit Banerjee
Students of Calcutta University in West Bengal on Tuesday allegedly prevented Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar from chairing a convocation programme that was attended by Nobel laureate Abhijit Banerjee, NDTV reported. Students shouted “go back” to Dhankhar, who was seated in a room backstage with Banerjee.
Dhankhar eventually left the university without attending the convocation, after sitting in backstage for an hour.
2012 Delhi gangrape: Another convict files curative petition in SC challenging his execution
Another of the four convicts in the 2012 Delhi gangrape case on Tuesday filed a curative petition in the Supreme Court challenging his death sentence, NDTV reported on Wednesday. Akshay Singh, 31, used the last legal remedy available to him a month after the Supreme Court rejected his plea seeking a review of his death sentence, using bizarre arguments.
Akshay Singh, Mukesh Kumar Singh, Vinay Sharma, and Pawan Gupta are to be hanged at Delhi’s Tihar Jail on February 1, for raping and brutally assaulting a paramedical student on a bus on the night of December 16, 2012, an incident that had sparked countrywide protests.
CAA: West Bengal BJP chief wonders why nobody has died in Shaheen Bagh protests
West Bengal Bharatiya Janata Party President Dilip Ghosh on Tuesday wondered why nobody had died during the protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act at Shaheen Bagh in New Delhi, despite very cold weather, NDTV reported. Protestors, mainly women and children, have been demonstrating at Shaheen Bagh for one-and-a-half months now.
Ghosh said that West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had claimed that over 100 people had died while standing in queues following demonetisation of high-value currency notes in 2016. “What surprises me is that people were dying after standing in line for two to three hours,” he said at an event at the Press Club in Kolkata. “But now women and children are sitting in temperatures as low as 4-5 degrees Celsius but nobody is dying! What nectar did they have? I am astonished! What is their incentive?”
After IndiGo, Air India bans comedian Kunal Kamra from its flights indefinitely
National carrier Air India announced late on Tuesday that it was suspending comedian Kunal Kamra from travelling on any of its flights, hours after private airline IndiGo banned him for six months for heckling television presenter Arnab Goswami on a flight.
Kamra had on Tuesday posted a video which showed him heckling Goswami on a Mumbai-Lucknow IndiGo flight. In the video, he is seen calling Goswami a “coward” and mocking him for being a “nationalist”. The comedian told the journalist he was confronting him for discussing the caste of Rohith Vemula’s mother Radhika Vemula on his show.
JNU student Sharjeel Imam’s words more dangerous than Kanhaiya Kumar’s slogans: Amit Shah
Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday said Jawaharlal Nehru University student Sharjeel Imam’s alleged remarks about cutting off Assam from the rest of India were “more dangerous” than former JNU student leader Kanhaiya Kumar’s slogans.
Imam, a PhD scholar, is under fire for alleged remarks he made at Aligarh Muslim University on January 16. In a clip on social media, Imam was purportedly heard telling protestors to “cut off Assam from India” by occupying the “Muslim-dominated Chicken’s Neck”. The JNU student was arrested in Bihar earlier in the day on charges of sedition after he reportedly surrendered to Delhi Police. Kumar, now a leader of the Communist Party of India, had also faced sedition charges in 2016.