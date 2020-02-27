Top news: No one from any party should be spared if found guilty of inciting violence, says Kejriwal
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday responded to the allegations levelled against Aam Aadmi Party councillor Tahir Hussain for perpetrating violence in a locality in North East Delhi, and said if anyone from his party is found guilty then he should be given double the normal punishment. The toll following widespread mob violence in Delhi, mostly targeting Muslims, rose to 37.
Opposition parties condemned the transfer of Justice S Muralidhar from the Delhi High Court to the Punjab and Haryana High Court, immediately after he had pulled up the police for inaction during violence in the city. The Supreme Court Collegium had on February 12 recommended the judge’s transfer.
Delhi violence: Akali Dal MP writes to Amit Shah over police inaction, says reminiscent of 1984
Shiromani Akali Dal MP Naresh Gujral on Thursday wrote to Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal, accusing the police of “inaction” during the clashes over the Citizenship Amendment Act in North East Delhi. Over 35 people have been killed and hundreds more wounded in the violence that erupted between protestors demonstrating for and against the citizenship law.
Bihar Assembly passes resolution in favour of caste-based census
The Bihar Assembly on Thursday passed a resolution in favour of implementing a nationwide caste-based census. House Speaker Vijay Kumar Choudhary made the announcement during the pre-lunch session of the Assembly.
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday responded to the allegations levelled against Aam Aadmi Party councillor Tahir Hussain for perpetrating violence in a locality in North East Delhi, and said if anyone from his party is found guilty then he should be given double the normal punishment.
Include women in Delhi Cabinet, National Commission of Women tells Arvind Kejriwal
The National Commission for Women on Thursday wrote to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal demanding the inclusion of women legislators in his new Cabinet. Kejriwal, who returned to power with a resounding victory in the Assembly elections held on February 8, does not have a single woman in his council of seven ministers, even though eight women from his party were elected legislators.
Delhi violence: Time not suited for hate speech FIRs, police tell HC; Centre gets 4 weeks to reply
The Delhi High Court on Thursday gave four weeks’ time to the Centre to respond to a plea seeking first information reports against three Bharatiya Janata Party leaders for allegedly making incendiary remarks, reported Bar and Bench. The order was passed after the Delhi Police made submissions that the situation was “not conducive” to file FIRs in the matter at present.
Delhi violence: CBSE to conduct exams again for students who missed them due to violence
The Central Board of Secondary Education on Thursday said it would conduct fresh examinations for the students who missed them due to violence in North East Delhi. On the past two days, the board had postponed Class 10 and Class 12 examinations only for 80 centres in North East Delhi and East Delhi.
Kerala: Woman who allegedly killed six family members over 14 years attempts suicide in jail
Jolly Joseph, the prime accused in Kerala’s Koodathai serial murder case, attempted suicide on Thursday by slitting her wrist at the district jail in Kerala’s Kozhikode, The Indian Express reported. Joseph and her two accomplices were arrested by the Kerala Police in October for the murder of six of her family members, including her former husband and parents-in-law, by poisoning their food with cyanide.
Kolkata: Bangladeshi student asked to leave India after she posted anti-CAA protest photos
A Bangladeshi student at West Bengal’s Visva-Bharati University has been asked to leave India for taking part in “anti-government activities” after she posted pictures of anti-Citizenship Act protests on her campus, reported The Telegraph on Thursday.
Delhi violence: Immediately sack Amit Shah as home minister, Congress urges President Kovind
The Congress on Thursday urged President Ram Nath Kovind to immediately call for the removal of Union Home Minister Amit Shah for his “inability” to contain the violent clashes that began in Delhi on Sunday evening. A party delegation, led by Congress President Sonia Gandhi, submitted a memorandum to Kovind at the Rashtrapati Bhavan.
Delhi violence: India rejects criticism by US religious freedom panel, calls it misleading
India on Thursday rejected the comments made by the United States Commission on International Religious Freedom about the violent clashes in Delhi, calling them factually inaccurate and misleading. The number of casualties as a result of large-scale mob violence in the national Capital climbed to 34 on Thursday morning.
Delhi violence: AAP leader Tahir Hussain releases video, denies role in IB officer’s death
Aam Aadmi Party leader Tahir Hussain on Wednesday claimed innocence in a statement of clarification after allegations were levelled against him for perpetrating violence in a locality in North East Delhi, reported NDTV. At least 34 people were killed as of Thursday.
The Congress on Thursday decried the transfer of Delhi High Court judge Justice S Muralidhar to the Punjab and Haryana High Court on Wednesday, the same day he criticised the central government, the state as well as the police for the violence in North East Delhi.
BJP leader threatens to interfere in US polls after Sanders tweet on Delhi violence, deletes tweet
Bharatiya Janata Party leader BL Santhosh on Thursday told United States Senator Bernie Sanders that his criticism of President Donald Trump for not commenting on the violence in Delhi would “compel” Indians to “play a role” in the 2020 Presidential elections. Santhosh has now deleted his tweet.
Telangana: Video shows police officer kicking father of girl who died by suicide, inquiry begins
The Telangana Police on Wednesday ordered an investigation after a video of a constable kicking a man whose teenaged daughter allegedly died by suicide the previous day started doing the rounds. The video, shot in Patancheru town of Sangareddy district, showed a constable kicking the girl’s father, who was purportedly trying to prevent the police from taking his daughter’s body for a postmortem examination.
Kunal Kamra ban: Delhi HC gives DGCA eight weeks to decide on comedian’s complaint against airlines
The Delhi High Court on Thursday gave the Directorate General of Civil Aviation eight weeks to decide on the representation given by comedian Kunal Kamra against the airlines that banned him for flying after he heckled journalist Arnab Goswami on an IndiGo flight.
Supreme Court Bar Association ‘condemns’ judge’s praise for Modi – but later appears divided
The Supreme Court Bar Association on Wednesday appeared divided on a statement earlier released to the media expressing concern about Justice Arun Mishra’s praise for Prime Minister Narendra Modi at an event last week. The Bar Association of India had expressed concern too on Tuesday, but the Bar Council of India chairperson has dismissed the criticism as an example of “myopic mindset”.
Elgar Parishad: Accused shifted from Pune jail to Mumbai after transfer of case to NIA court
The accused in the Elgar Parishad case were shifted from a prison in Pune to Mumbai on Wednesday, days after the National Investigation Agency took over the inquiry.
Delhi violence: Trump’s reaction a ‘failure of leadership’, says Bernie Sanders
United States presidential contender for the Democratic Party Bernie Sanders on Wednesday said American President Donald Trump’s reaction to the ongoing violence that has erupted in northeastern parts of New Delhi since Sunday was a “failure of leadership on human rights”. Sanders made the remark as violence continued in parts of India’s national Capital, with at least 34 people killed so far.
Jammu and Kashmir: India raps Pakistan at UN, says it can’t lecture others on human rights violation
India on Wednesday criticised Pakistan for raising Jammu and Kashmir in the United Nations Human Rights Council session, and reiterated that the region “was, is, and shall forever” remain its integral part. The remarks from Indian diplomat Vikas Swarup came a day after Pakistan urged the international council to intervene in the Indian administration’s decision to impose restrictions on communication in Jammu and Kashmir since the region’s special status was stripped in August.
Coronavirus: 119 Indians from quarantined cruise ship land in Delhi on special flight
A special Air India flight brought back 119 Indians and five people from Sri Lanka, Nepal, South Africa and Peru, who were on board the coronavirus-hit quarantined cruise ship, to New Delhi on Thursday morning. The British-flagged Diamond Princess arrived in Yokohama on February 3 with about 3,700 people onboard after the virus was diagnosed in a man who disembarked last month in Hong Kong.
The number of casualties as a result of large-scale mob violence in Delhi, much of it directed at Muslims, climbed to 32 on Thursday morning. More reports of arson and unrest poured in from North East Delhi’s Bhajanpura, Maujpur and Karawal Nagar areas late on Wednesday, hours after National Security Advisor Ajit Doval took charge of the security situation and attempted to establish order in the affected areas.
Delhi High Court judge, Justice S Muralidhar – who had on Wednesday criticised the central government, the state as well as the police for the violence in North East Delhi – has been transferred to the Punjab and Haryana High Court. The number of casualties as a result of large-scale mob violence in Delhi, much of it directed at Muslims, climbed to 27 on Wednesday. The Supreme Court Collegium had recommended the transfer on February 12, and the government notified it on Wednesday night.
‘Anurag Thakur, Parvesh Verma not to blame for Jamia shootings, no need of FIR’: Police to court
The Delhi Police told a court in the national Capital on Wednesday that no cognisable offence was found for filing first information reports against Bharatiya Janata Party leaders Anurag Thakur and Parvesh Verma for hate speech against the anti-Citizenship Amendment Act protestors at Shaheen Bagh.
Delhi violence: Rajinikanth blames Centre’s intelligence failure, calls for resignations
Film actor and politician Rajinikanth on Wednesday blamed the Centre’s intelligence failure for the violent clashes going on in Delhi since Sunday evening. He said those in power should “resign and go” if they could not curb the violence with an iron fist. “Definitely it is central government’s intelligence failure,” Rajinikanth told reporters. “I strongly condemn the central government...They should have been so careful when the US President [Donald] Trump had visited [the country]. The intelligence didn’t do its job properly. It should have been completely crushed with an iron fist. We expect them to be careful at least from now on.”
Delhi violence: Akal Takht chief asks gurdwaras to offer all possible help to victims
Akal Takht Jathedar Giani Harpreet Singh on Wednesday asked gurdwaras in Delhi to offer all possible help to victims of the violence that has engulfed parts of the city since Sunday. Condemning the violence, Singh said “the principle of Sikhism is to take care of any victim who comes for help”. “The situation in Delhi is serious and so the managements of all Sikh gurdwaras in Delhi should help the victims of violence in this time of grief, irrespective of their religion...” he added.
Delhi violence: US embassy asks American citizens in India to avoid all areas with protests
The United States embassy in New Delhi on Wednesday asked its citizens in India to exercise caution in the light of the violence that has engulfed parts of the national Capital. “US citizens in India should exercise caution in light of violent demonstrations in Northeast Delhi and avoid all areas with demonstrations,” the embassy said. “It is important that you monitor local media outlets for updates on demonstrations, road and metro closures, and possible curfews.”
Delhi violence: ‘A modern city cannot be built over graves of its people,’ says Arvind Kejriwal
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday addressed the Legislative Assembly about the violent clashes in North East district that began on Sunday, and said a “modern Delhi cannot be built over graves of its people”. The chief minister read out the names of those killed in the violence. “Hindus died, Muslims died, cops also died,” he said. “Who benefited by the riots? Rahul Solanki has died. He was a Hindu. Zakir has died. He was Muslim.”