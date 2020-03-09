Top news: Indian markets plunge over 5% as COVID-19 rages, oil prices fall
Indian stock markets crashed on Monday morning amid fears of a global coronavirus epidemic impacting the economy, the crisis at Yes Bank and the sharp decline in global crude oil prices due to the Saudi Arabia-Russia price war. All other major Asian markets were also deep in red.
Bangladesh on Sunday announced it was scaling down and postponing several events related to the celebration of the birth centenary of freedom fighter and first Prime Minister of Bangladesh Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, the father of the nation. Prime Minister Narendra Modi was to attend these events on March 17.
Coronavirus: Four new cases reported from Kerala, J&K, Delhi and UP; India now has 43 patients
Four fresh cases of the novel coronavirus were confirmed on Monday, taking the total number of patients in India to 42. The Union Health Ministry said one new case each has been reported from Kerala, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and Jammu and Kashmir. However, there have been no deaths in the country yet.
UP: Move to display details of CAA protestors a ‘danger to life and liberty’, says ex IPS officer
Former Indian Police Service officer SR Darapuri said on Sunday that the Uttar Pradesh government’s decision to “name and shame” anti-Citizenship Amendment Act protestors accused of inciting violence was a “danger to the life and liberty of citizens” not yet convicted by the court, NDTV reported.
Yes Bank crisis: BJP alleges all financial crimes in India have link to Gandhis
The crisis at Yes Bank and the arrest of its founder Rana Kapoor led to a war of words between the Bharatiya Janata Party and the Congress on Sunday. Amit Malviya, who controls BJP’s information and technology wing, alleged that every financial scam in India had a link to the Gandhi family, while the Congress questioned if Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman were sleeping when the bank’s debts mounted.
Sensex, Nifty head for biggest single-day fall ever, down by over 5%
As of Monday, India has 41 patients as two cases were confirmed in Kerala and Jammu and Kashmir. In Kerala, the latest person to test positive for the virus is a three-year-old child who returned from Italy. A man from Jammu and Kashmir who travelled to Iran have also tested positive for coronavirus. However, there have been no deaths in the country yet. Meanwhile, Qatar has banned the entry of people from India and 13 other countries to curb the spread of COVID-19.
Coronavirus: Bangladesh postpones birth centenary celebrations of Sheikh Mujibur Rahman
Delhi violence: Police say they have filed over 700 cases, held nearly 2,400 people
The Delhi Police on Sunday said they have filed over 700 cases and detained or arrested nearly 2,400 people in connection with the communal violence in North East Delhi last month. At least 53 people were killed and over 200 injured in the violence, which began after supporters and opponents of the Citizenship Amendment Act clashed with one another.
Jharkhand: Man dies allegedly of hunger, officials claim he was suffering from ‘prolonged illness’
A 42-year-old man’s family has alleged that he died due to starvation in a village in Jharkhand’s Bokaro district even as district authorities claimed it was due to “prolonged illness”, ANI reported on Sunday. The news came after the state government last week claimed in the Assembly that there were no reports of “hunger deaths”. The man, identified as Bhukhal Ghasi, reportedly did not have a ration card or an Ayushman card. His wife, Rekha Devi, claimed that the family of seven people, including two sons and three daughters, had not eaten for four days.
Delhi: Couple with alleged IS group links held from Jamia Nagar for ‘inciting’ anti-CAA protestors
The Delhi Police detained a man and a woman on Sunday with alleged links to a module of the Islamic State group from Jamia Nagar area for allegedly instigating anti-Citizenship Act protestors, reported the Hindustan Times. The two were identified as Jahanjeb Sami and his wife Hina Bashir Beg, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Special Cell) Pramod Singh Kushwah told PTI. Reports said the two are residents of Jammu and Kashmir’s Srinagar city.