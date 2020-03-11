A look at the headlines right now:

  1. Amit Shah claims Delhi violence was planned, says ‘such a big scale not possible without conspiracy’: The Congress had earlier alleged that ‘humanity was defeated’ in the Delhi riots.
  2. Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia joins BJP, says ‘India’s future safe in PM Modi’s hands’: The BJP named Scindia its Rajya Sabha candidate from Madhya Pradesh.
  3. Two people test positive for coronavirus in Delhi and Jaipur, total cases in India rise to 60: Meanwhile, the Indian Medical Association claimed that sharing daily reports on number of cases was leading to panic, and a Kerala nurse alleged that she was sacked by her clinic for reporting a suspected coronavirus patient who refused to undergo testing.
  4. 2012 Delhi gangrape convict Pawan Gupta moves court against two constables, alleging assault: Gupta claimed he was violently assaulted by the two constables last year when he was lodged in the Mandoli central jail. 
  5. Jammu and Kashmir High Court rejects petition to ban use of pump action guns: The petition seeking the ban was filed by the Kashmir High Court Bar Association in 2016.
  6. Sexual harassment at workplace violates women’s fundamental rights, says Supreme Court: The top court made the observation while revoking the transfer of a woman bank employee who had alleged sexual harassment by a senior colleague.   
  7. UP government moves SC against HC order to remove posters with CAA protestors’ names and addresses: The hoardings, ordered by Chief Minister Adityanath, had been set up to identify those who allegedly committed violence during demonstrations against the Act.   
  8. Congress appoints DK Shivakumar to lead party in Karnataka, Anil Chaudhary in Delhi: Eashwar Khandre, Satish Jharkiholi and Salim Ahammed will be the party’s working presidents in Karnataka.   
  9. Afghan President Ashraf Ghani signs decree to release 1,500 Taliban prisoners: Taliban said they will honour the deal by handing over 1,000 government troops.  
  10. Joe Biden moves closer to Democratic nomination for US presidential polls after win in Michigan: The loss in Michigan is enormous for Biden’s rival Bernie Sanders as he had scored a surprise win in the state four years ago.   