The big news: Farmers reject Centre’s offer to put farm laws on hold, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: A massive fire left five people dead at the Serum Institute’s Pune facility, and nearly 10 lakh health workers have been vaccinated in India.
- Farmers reject Centre’s proposal to suspend implementation of three laws for 1.5 years: They once again demanded a complete rollback of the laws. The talks between farmers and the Delhi Police on Republic Day tractor rally route was inconclusive.
- Five dead after massive fire at Pune’s Serum Institute plant, Adar Poonawalla says ‘deeply saddened’: Earlier, Poonawalla said that the incident will not affect the production of Covishield.
- Nearly 10 lakh health workers vaccinated against the coronavirus in India so far, says Centre: The country registered 15,223 new cases, taking the overall count to 1,06,10,883.
- Worst is over for Indian economy, ‘within striking distance’ of positive growth, says RBI: The central bank said that GDP growth was likely to enter positive territory in the third quarter.
- Twin suicide bombing in crowded Baghdad market kills at least 32: Over 100 have been wounded in the attack, which is rare in the Iraqi capital since the defeat of the Islamic State militant group in 2017.
- TN governor to decide on release of convicts of Rajiv Gandhi assassination in 3-4 days, Centre tells SC: The governor’s decision on the matter is pending since September 2018, despite the state government’s recommendation.
- Karnataka ministers upset after BS Yediyurappa reshuffles Cabinet, allocates new portfolios: The chief minister, however, normalised the displeasure and claimed that there was no resentment.
- Priya Ramani made allegations after MJ Akbar joined BJP, former minister’s lawyer tells court: Akbar’s advocate said that a criminal case should be made out against the journalist for deleting her Twitter account, which had ‘primary evidence’.
- SC sends notices to Amazon, ‘Mirzapur’ makers for allegedly maligning Uttar Pradesh’s image: The notice was issued after a petition by a resident of the Uttar Pradesh district with the same name as the show.
- Smart cameras to be set up in Lucknow to track facial expression of women in distress, alert police: Policy experts and researchers have criticised the initiative, which is a part of the Uttar Pradesh government’s Mission Shakti programme.