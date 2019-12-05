#WATCH Congress leader P Chidambaram gets emotional while answering a question on rapes & lynchings. pic.twitter.com/UDwY42vQsl — ANI (@ANI) December 5, 2019

P Chidambaram, addressing a press conference on December 5, a day after he was granted bail from custody, said he was “shocked and ashamed” by lynching and crimes against women in the country.

The former Home and Finance Minister’s voice shook as he lamented, “Shameful that a section of people think that they can get away with these acts of impunity. There’s complete breakdown of law and order in many parts of India. What is the police doing? Where is the fear of law?”

