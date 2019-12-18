Living up to its name in the real sense, ‘Khidmat’ (Service) Foundation, served ‘aloo biryani’ and tea to the protesting students at India Gate.

Catch more here: https://t.co/6Gy8plLmN8 pic.twitter.com/2XMvrr266P — The Quint (@TheQuint) December 17, 2019

Police crackdowns on student protestors at Jamia Millia Islamia University, Aligarh Muslim University and others (who were opposing the Citizenship Act and National Register of Citizens), have fuelled a series of further protests. One of these took place at India Gate on December 16, called in solidarity with the students.

Among the students and other protesters at India Gate was a group of young men serving biriyani and tea to the gathering. The group was reportedly from the Khidmat Foundation, meaning “to serve,” and brought vegetarian biriyani so that people of all preferences could eat.

The group serving the food also spoke up against the Citizenship Act, saying, “A black bill, or a black law has been introduced. India’s unity is being divided by this law, and students all over the country are raising their voices against them.”

Less than 48 hours after the initial violence at Jamia university’s campus grounds, protests resumed on December 17, where tea and biriyani was once again being served (video below).

Here's how free Biryani is being served to the Jamia protestors who are taking part in the #CABProtest. This is proof that there are people funding and patronising the protests.

Who do you think is spending their hard-earned money to sponsor this protest? pic.twitter.com/gc1SITkqFg — Soumyadipta (@Soumyadipta) December 17, 2019

