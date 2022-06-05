The big news: BJP suspends Nupur Sharma for remarks on Prophet Muhammad, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: Kashmiri Pandits said they are at risk after government put transfer lists online and UP police officers booked for alleged custodial torture.
A look at the top headlines of the day:
- Nupur Sharma suspended from BJP for her comments about Prophet Muhammad: India says remarks about Prophet Muhammad are views of ‘fringe elements’ after Qatar demands apology.
- Kashmiri Pandits say they are at risk after government put job transfer lists online: Don’t want meetings by Centre, want action, says Arvind Kejriwal on targeted killings in Kashmir.
- Five Uttar Pradesh Police officers booked for allegedly giving electric shocks to man in custody: The person was detained on May 2 by officers who suspected him to be a cattle smuggler.
- Hindus must vote for parties that can exclusively protect them, says Tejasvi Surya: The BJP leader, who is in Australia, has faced protests from several Muslim student associations, advocacy groups and academicians over his visit.
- 71% Indians cannot afford a healthy meal, says report: Over 17 lakh citizens die every year due to diseases attributable to poor diet, according to the Centre for Science and Environment and Down to Earth magazine.
- Kashmiri cleric booked under Public Safety Act for ‘justifying’ killing of TV actor Ambreen Bhat: Mohammad Irfan Bhat had uploaded a video accusing her of spreading ‘immodesty’.
- Fourth accused arrested in Hyderabad gangrape case: Out of the four taken into police custody, three are minors.
- Manish Sisodia accuses Assam chief minister of corruption in supply of PPE kits: Himanta Biswa Sarma refuted the allegations and threatened to file a defamation case against the Aam Aadmi Party leader.
- Fire at container depot in Bangladesh kills 43, over 450 injured: The toll is expected to rise further, said a civil surgeon.
- Three killed, 11 injured after multiple shooters open fire into crowd on Philadelphia street: Two handguns were recovered from the scene.