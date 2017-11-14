quick reads

The big news: Zimbabwe President Robert Mugabe resigns, and nine other top stories

Other headlines: The Centre said it will decide the dates of the Winter Session of Parliament soon, and an Army officer was killed in an encounter in Kupwara.

by 

A look at the headlines right now:

  1. Zimbabwe President Robert Mugabe resigns hours after his impeachment was set in motion: The Parliament cheered after Speaker Jacob Francis Mudenda announced the news.
  2. Centre committed to holding Winter Session, will decide dates soon, says Union minister Ananth Kumar: The Parliamentary affairs panel will meet ‘in the next couple of days’ to decide the dates, he said.
  3. Army officer dies as encounter breaks out in forests of J&K’s Kupwara district: Three suspected Lashkar-e-Taiba militants were killed in Handwara district.
  4. Journalist shot dead in Tripura during argument with paramilitary officer’s bodyguard: This is the second death of a journalist in the state in the last two months.
  5. Court grants bus conductor bail in Gurugram school murder case, says there is no evidence against him: Gurugram Police had first arrested Ashok Kumar, but the CBI detained a 16-year-old student for the murder in November.
  6. At least 50 killed in suicide bombing at a mosque in Nigeria , say police: Near Iraqi Capital Baghdad, some 32 people died in a suicide bombing.
  7. Supreme Court allows both audio and video recording of proceedings: Justice AK Goel held that the earlier order on installing CCTV cameras in court complexes was in ‘larger public interest’.
  8. Narendra Modi congratulates Sushma Swaraj, her team for Dalveer Bhandari’s re-election to ICJ: The prime minister called it a proud moment for the country, while other leaders said it was a huge ‘diplomatic win’.
  9. US authority plans to repeal net neutrality rules, say reports: The policy prohibits internet service providers from favouring certain websites and apps over others.  
  10. Russia admits big spike in radioactivity around the Urals after reports of possible nuclear accident: They had first denied any such material was found in samples tested, but now the isotope ‘exceeds natural background pollution by 986 times’.
We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

Children's Day is not for children alone

It’s also a time for adults to revisit their childhood.

Pixabay

Most adults look at childhood wistfully, as a time when the biggest worry was a scraped knee, every adult was a source of chocolate and every fight lasted only till the next playtime. Since time immemorial, children seem to have nailed the art of being joyful, and adults can learn a thing or two about stress-free living from them. Now it’s that time of the year again when children are celebrated for...simply being children, and let it serve as a timely reminder for adults to board that imaginary time machine and revisit their childhood. If you’re unable to unbuckle yourself from your adult seat, here is some inspiration.

Start small, by doodling at the back page of your to-do diary as a throwback to that ancient school tradition. If you’re more confident, you could even start your own comic strip featuring people in your lives. You can caricaturise them or attribute them animal personalities for the sake of humour. Stuck in a boring meeting? Draw your boss with mouse ears or your coffee with radioactive powers. Just make sure you give your colleagues aliases.

Pull a prank, those not resulting in revenue losses of course. Prank calls, creeping up behind someone…pull them out from your memory and watch as everyone has a good laugh. Dress up a little quirky for work. It’s time you tried those colourful ties, or tastefully mismatched socks. Dress as your favourite cartoon characters someday – it’s as easy as choosing a ponytail-style, drawing a scar on your forehead or converting a bath towel into a cape. Even dinner can be full of childish fun. No, you don’t have to eat spinach if you don’t like it. Use the available cutlery and bust out your favourite tunes. Spoons and forks are good enough for any beat and for the rest, count on your voice to belt out any pitch. Better yet, stream the classic cartoons of your childhood instead of binge watching drama or news; they seem even funnier as an adult. If you prefer reading before bedtime, do a reread of your favourite childhood book(s). You’ll be surprised by their timeless wisdom.

A regular day has scope for childhood indulgences in every nook and cranny. While walking down a lane, challenge your friend to a non-stop game of hopscotch till the end of the tiled footpath. If you’re of a petite frame, insist on a ride in the trolley as you about picking items in the supermarket. Challenge your fellow gym goers and trainers to a hula hoop routine, and beat ‘em to it!

Children have an incredible ability to be completely immersed in the moment during play, and acting like one benefits adults too. Just count the moments of precious laughter you will have added to your day in the process. So, take time to indulge yourself and celebrate life with child-like abandon, as the video below shows.

Play

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of SBI Life and not by the Scroll editorial team.