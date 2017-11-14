The big news: Zimbabwe President Robert Mugabe resigns, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: The Centre said it will decide the dates of the Winter Session of Parliament soon, and an Army officer was killed in an encounter in Kupwara.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Zimbabwe President Robert Mugabe resigns hours after his impeachment was set in motion: The Parliament cheered after Speaker Jacob Francis Mudenda announced the news.
- Centre committed to holding Winter Session, will decide dates soon, says Union minister Ananth Kumar: The Parliamentary affairs panel will meet ‘in the next couple of days’ to decide the dates, he said.
- Army officer dies as encounter breaks out in forests of J&K’s Kupwara district: Three suspected Lashkar-e-Taiba militants were killed in Handwara district.
- Journalist shot dead in Tripura during argument with paramilitary officer’s bodyguard: This is the second death of a journalist in the state in the last two months.
- Court grants bus conductor bail in Gurugram school murder case, says there is no evidence against him: Gurugram Police had first arrested Ashok Kumar, but the CBI detained a 16-year-old student for the murder in November.
- At least 50 killed in suicide bombing at a mosque in Nigeria , say police: Near Iraqi Capital Baghdad, some 32 people died in a suicide bombing.
- Supreme Court allows both audio and video recording of proceedings: Justice AK Goel held that the earlier order on installing CCTV cameras in court complexes was in ‘larger public interest’.
- Narendra Modi congratulates Sushma Swaraj, her team for Dalveer Bhandari’s re-election to ICJ: The prime minister called it a proud moment for the country, while other leaders said it was a huge ‘diplomatic win’.
- US authority plans to repeal net neutrality rules, say reports: The policy prohibits internet service providers from favouring certain websites and apps over others.
- Russia admits big spike in radioactivity around the Urals after reports of possible nuclear accident: They had first denied any such material was found in samples tested, but now the isotope ‘exceeds natural background pollution by 986 times’.