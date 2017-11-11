quick reads

The big news: Modi mocks Rahul Gandhi’s nomination as Congress president, and 9 other top stories

Other headlines: The Army chief admitted India’s cross-border raids in Myanmar in 2015, and Cyclone Ockhi is likely to reach Gujarat and Maharashtra tonight.

Gaurav Gogoi/Twitter

A look at the headlines right now:

  1. Narendra Modi says Rahul Gandhi’s reign as Congress president will be like ‘Aurangzeb raj’: The prime minister made the statement after the Congress scion filed his nomination papers for the post of the party president.
  2. For the first time, Army chief admits Indian troops carried out cross-border raid in Myanmar in 2015: The Centre is unhappy with Bipin Rawat’s comments, made in the midst of the Rohingya crisis and as Delhi is seeking Naypyidaw’s support to control militancy.
  3. Cyclone Ockhi to weaken as it reaches Gujarat and North Maharashtra coasts by midnight: Lakshadweep MP Mohammad Faizal said the islands suffered a loss of over Rs 500 crore because of the storm.
  4. London court to begin hearing Vijay Mallya’s extradition case today: The businessman is wanted in India for a number of cases, including for defaulting on loans worth Rs 9,000 crore from 17 banks.
  5. Why was a Test match allowed in Delhi when the air quality is so poor, asks NGT: The tribunal also censured the AAP government for not filing an action plan on steps taken to control pollution in the city.
  6. Protests at Osmania University after postgraduate student allegedly commits suicide: The students tried to block the police from taking Eramaina Murali’s body for autopsy.
  7. Loan write-offs by state-owned banks set to breach Rs 1 lakh crore in 2017-’18, says report: The write-offs in the July-September quarter were at an all-time high of Rs 29,783 crore.
  8. Australian lawmaker proposes to his gay partner in Parliament during debate on same-sex marriage: Tim Wilson popped the question while the House of Representatives was discussing a bill on marriage equality.
  9. Angry parents block road after Kolkata’s GD Birla school decides to remain closed indefinitely: They also demanded the resignation and arrest of Principal Sharmila Nath, who they accused of attempting to conceal a student’s sexual assault.
  10. Odisha sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik hospitalised after man injures him during art festival: He is the brand ambassador of the ongoing Konark Sand Art Festival.
