The big news: Modi mocks Rahul Gandhi’s nomination as Congress president, and 9 other top stories
Other headlines: The Army chief admitted India’s cross-border raids in Myanmar in 2015, and Cyclone Ockhi is likely to reach Gujarat and Maharashtra tonight.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Narendra Modi says Rahul Gandhi’s reign as Congress president will be like ‘Aurangzeb raj’: The prime minister made the statement after the Congress scion filed his nomination papers for the post of the party president.
- For the first time, Army chief admits Indian troops carried out cross-border raid in Myanmar in 2015: The Centre is unhappy with Bipin Rawat’s comments, made in the midst of the Rohingya crisis and as Delhi is seeking Naypyidaw’s support to control militancy.
- Cyclone Ockhi to weaken as it reaches Gujarat and North Maharashtra coasts by midnight: Lakshadweep MP Mohammad Faizal said the islands suffered a loss of over Rs 500 crore because of the storm.
- London court to begin hearing Vijay Mallya’s extradition case today: The businessman is wanted in India for a number of cases, including for defaulting on loans worth Rs 9,000 crore from 17 banks.
- Why was a Test match allowed in Delhi when the air quality is so poor, asks NGT: The tribunal also censured the AAP government for not filing an action plan on steps taken to control pollution in the city.
- Protests at Osmania University after postgraduate student allegedly commits suicide: The students tried to block the police from taking Eramaina Murali’s body for autopsy.
- Loan write-offs by state-owned banks set to breach Rs 1 lakh crore in 2017-’18, says report: The write-offs in the July-September quarter were at an all-time high of Rs 29,783 crore.
- Australian lawmaker proposes to his gay partner in Parliament during debate on same-sex marriage: Tim Wilson popped the question while the House of Representatives was discussing a bill on marriage equality.
- Angry parents block road after Kolkata’s GD Birla school decides to remain closed indefinitely: They also demanded the resignation and arrest of Principal Sharmila Nath, who they accused of attempting to conceal a student’s sexual assault.
- Odisha sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik hospitalised after man injures him during art festival: He is the brand ambassador of the ongoing Konark Sand Art Festival.