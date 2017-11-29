The big news: Pakistan calls Kulbhushan Jadhav ‘face of Indian terrorism’, and 9 other top stories
Other headlines: AIADMK removed four TTV Dinakaran loyalists from party posts, and Arvind Kejriwal was not invited to Modi’s Delhi metro event.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Kulbhushan Jadhav meets his mother and wife in Islamabad: Pakistan clarified that the meeting did not mean they had granted consular access to the former Indian naval officer, and India’s counsel at the ICJ said he was concerned about Jadhav’s state of mind.
- AIADMK removes four TTV Dinakaran loyalists from party posts, expels five: The party made the decision at a high-level committee meeting that was convened to discuss its performance in the RK Nagar bye-poll.
- Narendra Modi inaugurates Delhi Metro’s Magenta Line, Arvind Kejriwal not invited: AAP leader Sanjay Singh called Kejriwal’s exclusion from the event a result of the Central government’s ‘cheap mentality’.
- Kashmiri separatist leader Asiya Andrabi released from Srinagar jail on bail: The pro-Pakistan leader was booked under the Public Safety Act in May 2017 for alleged ‘separatist activities’.
- BJP, Dalit groups clash at Satavahana University in Telangana, investigation under way: Members of the Bharatiya Janata Party allegedly attacked a group of Dalit students who were burning copies of the Manusmriti.
- NGOs getting foreign funds have 4 weeks to open accounts in any of 32 designated banks: MHA hopes the measure will bring more transparency and make procedural compliance easier.
- Hafiz Saeed opens office for his political party in Lahore ahead of 2018 elections: The Mumbai attack mastermind’s move comes days after Pakistan asked the Islamabad High Court not to allow him to register his Milli Muslim League party.
- Ramdev’s Patanjali invests Rs 671 crore to set up food processing unit in Chhattisgarh: The state government also signed deals with two other firms, which will add about Rs 92 crore of investment.
- Delhi Police arrest woman for trafficking, forcing minor girls into prostitution: Geeta Arora, alias Sonu Punjaban, allegedly helped traffickers in other states sell girls into the sex trade.
- North Korea calls United Nations sanctions an ‘act of war’: Pyongyang said it will make sure ‘for ever and ever that those who supported the resolution pay a heavy price’.