quick reads

The big news: Pakistan calls Kulbhushan Jadhav ‘face of Indian terrorism’, and 9 other top stories

Other headlines: AIADMK removed four TTV Dinakaran loyalists from party posts, and Arvind Kejriwal was not invited to Modi’s Delhi metro event.

by 
Renowned sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik's creation to press for "Justice for Kulbhushan Jadhav" in Puri on May 15, 2017. | IANS

A look at the headlines right now:

  1. Kulbhushan Jadhav meets his mother and wife in Islamabad: Pakistan clarified that the meeting did not mean they had granted consular access to the former Indian naval officer, and India’s counsel at the ICJ said he was concerned about Jadhav’s state of mind.
  2. AIADMK removes four TTV Dinakaran loyalists from party posts, expels five: The party made the decision at a high-level committee meeting that was convened to discuss its performance in the RK Nagar bye-poll.
  3. Narendra Modi inaugurates Delhi Metro’s Magenta Line, Arvind Kejriwal not invited: AAP leader Sanjay Singh called Kejriwal’s exclusion from the event a result of the Central government’s ‘cheap mentality’.
  4. Kashmiri separatist leader Asiya Andrabi released from Srinagar jail on bail: The pro-Pakistan leader was booked under the Public Safety Act in May 2017 for alleged ‘separatist activities’.
  5. BJP, Dalit groups clash at Satavahana University in Telangana, investigation under way: Members of the Bharatiya Janata Party allegedly attacked a group of Dalit students who were burning copies of the Manusmriti.
  6. NGOs getting foreign funds have 4 weeks to open accounts in any of 32 designated banks: MHA hopes the measure will bring more transparency and make procedural compliance easier.
  7. Hafiz Saeed opens office for his political party in Lahore ahead of 2018 elections: The Mumbai attack mastermind’s move comes days after Pakistan asked the Islamabad High Court not to allow him to register his Milli Muslim League party.
  8. Ramdev’s Patanjali invests Rs 671 crore to set up food processing unit in Chhattisgarh: The state government also signed deals with two other firms, which will add about Rs 92 crore of investment.
  9. Delhi Police arrest woman for trafficking, forcing minor girls into prostitution: Geeta Arora, alias Sonu Punjaban, allegedly helped traffickers in other states sell girls into the sex trade.
  10. North Korea calls United Nations sanctions an ‘act of war’: Pyongyang said it will make sure ‘for ever and ever that those who supported the resolution pay a heavy price’.
We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

A phone so stunning that it deserves its own photoshoot

Presenting the Moto X4, crafted to perfection.

Gaurav Sawn Photography

Precision-crafted glass and metal design, an anodised aluminium frame, easy to hold and featuring beautiful contours, the Moto X4 is crafted to perfection indeed.

With the distinctive placement of the rear cameras, this phone makes a great subject for a photographic series.

Gaurav Sawn Photography
Gaurav Sawn Photography

The light reveals the fluidity of its body; curves that fit perfectly in the contours of a palm.

Gaurav Sawn Photography
Gaurav Sawn Photography

Reclining on a bed of satin, the glass-encased phone blends into the folds of the luxurious fabric.

The slimness, seamlessness and solidity of the phone make for a great profile shot.

A stunning design which is IP68 rated water-resistant too, it is as beautiful as it is strong.

We partnered with photographer Gaurav Sawn to create this series. Says Gaurav, “The glass sandwich design looks extremely good and the reflections on the back panel make the phone stand out. This is a phone that is best used without a case. The curved corners were also very comfortable to hold. All in all, really enjoyed shooting this phone!”

While this phone is elegant and crafted to perfection, it is also extremely tough, being protected from scratches with Corning® Gorilla® Glass that stretches all the way around.

You don’t need to sacrifice of performance either. It’s packed with a 2.2 GHz octa-core Qualcomm® Snapdragon™ 630 processor and comes with a TurboPower™ Charger which means hours of power in minutes!

For the music lover, this phone is a boon. With simultaneous connectivity of up to four Bluetooth® audio devices at the same time, you can build your own stereo system without worrying about cables.

The dual rear cameras – a 12MP that lets you focus faster and get great results even on dark, cloudy days, and an 8 MP camera, with wide angle lens makes your most ambitious photos look all the more impressive.

To get your hands on the Moto X4, and experience perfection, click here.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of Motorola and not by the Scroll editorial team.