The big news: Owners of Mumbai’s 1Above arrested after Kamala Mills fire, and 9 other top stories
Other headlines: US asked its citizens to be cautious while travelling to India, and Nandan Nilekani said an ‘orchestrated campaign’ was on to malign Aadhaar.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Mumbai Police arrest three owners of 1Above restaurant in connection with Kamala Mills fire: The Sanghvi brothers were taken into custody on Wednesday and the third, Abhijeet Mankar, was caught a day later.
- Tour India with ‘increased caution’, says new US travel advisory: The advisory asked women to not travel alone and pointed out that violent crime such as sexual assault had recently taken place at tourist sites.
- ‘There is an orchestrated campaign to malign Aadhaar,’ says former UIDAI Chairperson Nandan Nilekani: The UIDAI’s new two-step security process ‘eliminates all the arguments against Aadhaar’, he said.
- Nine people die in Uttar Pradesh’s Barabanki after allegedly consuming spurious liquor: The Excise Department of the district claimed the family died because of the cold weather.
- Results of UPSC Civil Services mains declared: The Union Public Service Commission announced the roll numbers of candidates shortlisted for the final interview.
- Donald Trump says US may rejoin Paris climate pact: The president said the climate treaty ‘was a bad deal for the US’, but he had no problem with the accord itself.
- SEBI bars Price Waterhouse from auditing any Indian listed company for two years: The firm said it was disappointed with market regulator’s order.
- Supreme Court to hear petition seeking independent investigation into Justice Loya’s death on Friday: Supreme Court lawyer Anita Shenoy mentioned the plea for an urgent hearing before a three-judge bench headed by Chief Justice Dipak Misra.
- BJP is now implementing policies it opposed during the Congress-led UPA rule, says Yashwant Sinha: The senior leader said he will express his views in public from now on as he had waited 13 months for an appointment with Narendra Modi.
- Mumbai home prices dropped in 2017 for the first time in a decade, says property consultancy firm: Demonetisation, new rules to protect consumers and GST contributed to the decline, Knight Frank said in a report.