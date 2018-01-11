A look at the headlines right now:

Mumbai Police arrest three owners of 1Above restaurant in connection with Kamala Mills fire: The Sanghvi brothers were taken into custody on Wednesday and the third, Abhijeet Mankar, was caught a day later. Tour India with ‘increased caution’, says new US travel advisory: The advisory asked women to not travel alone and pointed out that violent crime such as sexual assault had recently taken place at tourist sites. ‘There is an orchestrated campaign to malign Aadhaar,’ says former UIDAI Chairperson Nandan Nilekani: The UIDAI’s new two-step security process ‘eliminates all the arguments against Aadhaar’, he said. Nine people die in Uttar Pradesh’s Barabanki after allegedly consuming spurious liquor: The Excise Department of the district claimed the family died because of the cold weather. Results of UPSC Civil Services mains declared: The Union Public Service Commission announced the roll numbers of candidates shortlisted for the final interview. Donald Trump says US may rejoin Paris climate pact: The president said the climate treaty ‘was a bad deal for the US’, but he had no problem with the accord itself. SEBI bars Price Waterhouse from auditing any Indian listed company for two years: The firm said it was disappointed with market regulator’s order. Supreme Court to hear petition seeking independent investigation into Justice Loya’s death on Friday: Supreme Court lawyer Anita Shenoy mentioned the plea for an urgent hearing before a three-judge bench headed by Chief Justice Dipak Misra. BJP is now implementing policies it opposed during the Congress-led UPA rule, says Yashwant Sinha: The senior leader said he will express his views in public from now on as he had waited 13 months for an appointment with Narendra Modi. Mumbai home prices dropped in 2017 for the first time in a decade, says property consultancy firm: Demonetisation, new rules to protect consumers and GST contributed to the decline, Knight Frank said in a report.