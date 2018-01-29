A look at the headlines right now:

‘Will do everything’ to get triple talaq bill passed during Budget session, says government: A pre-session meeting was held in New Delhi on Sunday which was attended by PM Narendra Modi, Union ministers Rajnath Singh, Arun Jaitley, and Opposition leaders. BJP leader Varun Gandhi wants rich MPs to forego salaries for the rest of the Lok Sabha term: The MP from Uttar Pradesh asked Sumitra Mahajan for her help to begin a ‘movement’ to send a ‘positive message’ to the country. I wouldn’t say I am a feminist, I am for everyone, says US President Donald Trump: In an interview with British journalist Piers Morgan, the American leader said he usually tweets himself, sometimes ‘in bed, sometimes at breakfast’. Maharashtra farmer who attempted suicide at Mantralaya last week dies: Dharma Patil’s postmortem was conducted at Mumbai’s JJ Hospital. Congress demands independent investigation by a High Court judge into Kasganj violence: Congress leader Pramod Tiwari said the mismanagement by the Uttar Pradesh government and the local administration caused the clashes.

PMO instructed to disclose names of people who travel with Modi on foreign trips: Chief Information Commissioner RK Mathur was hearing cases where RTI applicants said they were not given answers about the PM’s delegation on foreign trips.

Karnataka government edits circular ordering cases against ‘innocent minorities’ be dropped: Home Minister Ramalinga Reddy said the words ‘all innocent minorities’ in the order was a typographical error that has been replaced with ‘innocent people’. Toll from Taliban attack in Kabul rises to 103, 235 people injured: The bomb had been planted in an ambulance in an area close to the European Union office and High Peace Council buildings. Internet restrictions, call for a shutdown disrupt normal life in South Kashmir districts: The Jammu and Kashmir police have booked the Army unit involved in the incident for murder and attempt to murder. Roger Federer claims 20th Grand Slam with 5-set epic win over Cilic:He defeated Marin Cilic in straight sets to win his 6th Australian Open title in Melbourne.

