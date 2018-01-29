The big news: Triple talaq bill in focus as Budget Session begins today, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: Varun Gandhi said rich lawmakers should forego salaries, and US President Donald Trump said he wouldn’t call himself a feminist.
A look at the headlines right now:
- ‘Will do everything’ to get triple talaq bill passed during Budget session, says government: A pre-session meeting was held in New Delhi on Sunday which was attended by PM Narendra Modi, Union ministers Rajnath Singh, Arun Jaitley, and Opposition leaders.
- BJP leader Varun Gandhi wants rich MPs to forego salaries for the rest of the Lok Sabha term: The MP from Uttar Pradesh asked Sumitra Mahajan for her help to begin a ‘movement’ to send a ‘positive message’ to the country.
- I wouldn’t say I am a feminist, I am for everyone, says US President Donald Trump: In an interview with British journalist Piers Morgan, the American leader said he usually tweets himself, sometimes ‘in bed, sometimes at breakfast’.
- Maharashtra farmer who attempted suicide at Mantralaya last week dies: Dharma Patil’s postmortem was conducted at Mumbai’s JJ Hospital.
- Congress demands independent investigation by a High Court judge into Kasganj violence: Congress leader Pramod Tiwari said the mismanagement by the Uttar Pradesh government and the local administration caused the clashes.
- PMO instructed to disclose names of people who travel with Modi on foreign trips: Chief Information Commissioner RK Mathur was hearing cases where RTI applicants said they were not given answers about the PM’s delegation on foreign trips.
- Karnataka government edits circular ordering cases against ‘innocent minorities’ be dropped: Home Minister Ramalinga Reddy said the words ‘all innocent minorities’ in the order was a typographical error that has been replaced with ‘innocent people’.
- Toll from Taliban attack in Kabul rises to 103, 235 people injured: The bomb had been planted in an ambulance in an area close to the European Union office and High Peace Council buildings.
- Internet restrictions, call for a shutdown disrupt normal life in South Kashmir districts: The Jammu and Kashmir police have booked the Army unit involved in the incident for murder and attempt to murder.
- Roger Federer claims 20th Grand Slam with 5-set epic win over Cilic:He defeated Marin Cilic in straight sets to win his 6th Australian Open title in Melbourne.