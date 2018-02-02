A look at the headlines right now:

Budget promise to double farmers’ income is a hollow assurance, says former PM Manmohan Singh: A day after Finance Minister Arun Jaitley presented the Budget 2018, BJP ally Telugu Desam Party said it was disappointed and that it would ‘declare war’, and the markets plunged with the Sensex shedding 840 points and Nifty down 256. Class 9 boy found dead in school toilet in Delhi, police detain three people: According to the police, CCTV footage showed five people, including the child, fighting inside the toilet. Rajya Sabha adjourned after Opposition protests against Kasganj violence and Delhi sealing drive: In Delhi, popular markets will remain shut for two days as traders protest the sealing drive. Supreme Court’s Constitution bench to hear all matters related to Tamil Nadu’s jallikattu law: The Constitution bench will consider a set of five questions on the matter, the top court said on Friday. Kerala Budget focuses on health, hunger and coastal areas hit by Cyclone Ockhi: State Finance Minister Thomas Isaac criticised the Centre over demonetisation and GST. Government defers rollout of e-waybill for transporters after ‘tech glitches’: A provision under the GST regime required transporters to carry the electronic document to track movement of goods between states from February 1. Hyderabad man allegedly rapes teenager inside cinema hall, arrested: The two had reportedly met on Facebook and had gone to watch ‘Padmaavat’. Late Cuban leader Fidel Castro’s eldest son commits suicide, reports state media: Fidel Ángel Castro Diaz-Balart was a nuclear physicist and had been working as a scientific counsellor to the Cuban Council of State. Over 950 gold miners trapped in South African mine as power outage hits elevators: The workers have been trapped underground since Wednesday night. Kerala man arrested for allegedly molesting actress in train, 23-year-old claims no one helped her: The 40-year-old allegedly rubbed his fingers on her lips while she was asleep in the Thiruvananthapuram-bound Maveli Express.