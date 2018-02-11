The big news: Army kills four militants after attack on Jammu military camp, and 9 other top stories
Other headlines: PM Modi launched a Hindu temple in Abu Dhabi, and a woman was killed in alleged ceasefire violation by Pakistan in Rajouri.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Army guns down four militants after attack on military camp in Sunjuwan: Five soldiers and one civilian died in the attack.
- Modi launches Abu Dhabi’s first Hindu Temple, talks demonetisation, business with Indian diaspora: This is the Prime Minister’s second visit to the UAE since 2015.
- Woman killed in ceasefire violation allegedly by Pakistani troops in Rajouri, say police: A girl who was injured during firing in Shopian on January 24 succumbed.
- People cannot be denied essential services if they do not have Aadhaar, says UIDAI: The Aadhaar authority’s statement comes after a number of cases where people were denied medical help and food rations.
- ‘Hope Rajinikanth’s colour is not saffron,’ says Kamal Haasan on allying with him: He said they will discuss if an alliance was necessary.
- Rain, thunderstorms likely in Delhi and other parts of North India over the next couple of days: The weather department has issued hail warnings for several North Indian states.
- At least 10 lakh students skipped Uttar Pradesh board exams in the first week, says Adityanath: The chief minister said there is a ‘fear of exams’ among students, and these tests need to be ‘simplified’.
- Tushar Mehta appointed special public prosecutor in the 2G spectrum case: He is expected to file an appeal against the acquittal of the accused by a trial court in December 2017.
- PM Modi’s words are empty, he does not fulfill his promises,’ says Rahul Gandhi in Karnataka: The Congress president also said that the prime minister ‘seized’ the Rafale contract from Hindustan Aeronautics Limited and gave it to his ‘friend’.
- Unnao chief medical officer alerted in July about quack who caused HIV infections, says report: At least 58 people, including four children, tested positive for the virus in recent check-up camps, the current CMO said.