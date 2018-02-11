A look at the headlines right now:

Army guns down four militants after attack on military camp in Sunjuwan: Five soldiers and one civilian died in the attack. Modi launches Abu Dhabi’s first Hindu Temple, talks demonetisation, business with Indian diaspora: This is the Prime Minister’s second visit to the UAE since 2015. Woman killed in ceasefire violation allegedly by Pakistani troops in Rajouri, say police: A girl who was injured during firing in Shopian on January 24 succumbed. People cannot be denied essential services if they do not have Aadhaar, says UIDAI: The Aadhaar authority’s statement comes after a number of cases where people were denied medical help and food rations. ‘Hope Rajinikanth’s colour is not saffron,’ says Kamal Haasan on allying with him: He said they will discuss if an alliance was necessary. Rain, thunderstorms likely in Delhi and other parts of North India over the next couple of days: The weather department has issued hail warnings for several North Indian states. At least 10 lakh students skipped Uttar Pradesh board exams in the first week, says Adityanath: The chief minister said there is a ‘fear of exams’ among students, and these tests need to be ‘simplified’. Tushar Mehta appointed special public prosecutor in the 2G spectrum case: He is expected to file an appeal against the acquittal of the accused by a trial court in December 2017. PM Modi’s words are empty, he does not fulfill his promises,’ says Rahul Gandhi in Karnataka: The Congress president also said that the prime minister ‘seized’ the Rafale contract from Hindustan Aeronautics Limited and gave it to his ‘friend’. Unnao chief medical officer alerted in July about quack who caused HIV infections, says report: At least 58 people, including four children, tested positive for the virus in recent check-up camps, the current CMO said.