A look at the headlines right now:

  1. Russian aircraft crashes near Moscow, all 71 people on board dead: The passenger flight crashed soon after it took off from Moscow’s Domodedovo Airport.
  2. Use technology for development, not destruction, Narendra Modi tells world leaders in UAE: The Prime Minister was delivering the keynote address at the World Government Summit in Dubai.
  3. Five soldiers, one civilian killed in attack on Sunjuwan Army camp in Jammu: Three militants of the Jaish-e-Mohammad were also gunned down, the Army said.
  4. AIMPLB expels member who suggested out-of-court settlement in Ayodhya dispute: The member, Salman Nadwi, was also seen in a video suggesting that the site of the Babri Masjid could be moved out of Ayodhya.
  5. Human rights activist Asma Jahangir dies at 66 in Pakistan: Senior advocate Jahangir was well-known for speaking up against human rights violations and was a staunch supporter of democracy.
  6. People cannot be denied essential services if they do not have Aadhaar, says UIDAI: The Aadhaar authority’s statement comes after a number of cases where people were denied medical help and food rations.
  7. Reserve Bank of India says it is still processing demonetised notes, in an ‘expedited manner’: The central bank did not give an expected date for when the process would be complete.
  8. BJP will replace CPI(M)’s ‘politics of violence’ with development, claims Amit Shah in Tripura: In Karnataka, Rahul Gandhi said Narendra Modi’s time is running out and he must fulfil his promises now.
  9. ‘Hope Rajinikanth’s colour is not saffron,’ says Kamal Haasan on allying with him: He said they will discuss if an alliance was necessary.
  10. Army needs months to prepare for battle but RSS needs only a few days, claims Mohan Bhagwat: The RSS chief said the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh is not a military organisation, but it has ‘discipline like the military’.