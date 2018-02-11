A look at the headlines right now:

Russian aircraft crashes near Moscow, all 71 people on board dead: The passenger flight crashed soon after it took off from Moscow’s Domodedovo Airport. Use technology for development, not destruction, Narendra Modi tells world leaders in UAE: The Prime Minister was delivering the keynote address at the World Government Summit in Dubai. Five soldiers, one civilian killed in attack on Sunjuwan Army camp in Jammu: Three militants of the Jaish-e-Mohammad were also gunned down, the Army said. AIMPLB expels member who suggested out-of-court settlement in Ayodhya dispute: The member, Salman Nadwi, was also seen in a video suggesting that the site of the Babri Masjid could be moved out of Ayodhya. Human rights activist Asma Jahangir dies at 66 in Pakistan: Senior advocate Jahangir was well-known for speaking up against human rights violations and was a staunch supporter of democracy. People cannot be denied essential services if they do not have Aadhaar, says UIDAI: The Aadhaar authority’s statement comes after a number of cases where people were denied medical help and food rations. Reserve Bank of India says it is still processing demonetised notes, in an ‘expedited manner’: The central bank did not give an expected date for when the process would be complete. BJP will replace CPI(M)’s ‘politics of violence’ with development, claims Amit Shah in Tripura: In Karnataka, Rahul Gandhi said Narendra Modi’s time is running out and he must fulfil his promises now. ‘Hope Rajinikanth’s colour is not saffron,’ says Kamal Haasan on allying with him: He said they will discuss if an alliance was necessary. Army needs months to prepare for battle but RSS needs only a few days, claims Mohan Bhagwat: The RSS chief said the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh is not a military organisation, but it has ‘discipline like the military’.