‘Pakistan will pay for this misadventure,’ Nirmala Sitharaman says about Sunjuwan Army camp in Jammu: Islamabad’s culpability in such attacks had been ‘proved over and over again’, the defence minister said, while Jammu and Kashmir CM Mehbooba Mufti said dialogue was the only option to solve the differences between the two countries. Mohan Bhagwat’s remarks on Army were ‘misrepresented’, says RSS: Senior leader Manmohan Vaidya said the Hindutva group’s chief had compared RSS workers with the general population, not soldiers. Vijay Mallya loses battle against Singapore’s BOC Aviation, told to pay $90 million in claims: The company had claimed that Kingfisher Airlines had paid an insufficient amount in security deposit for the leasing of four aircraft. Bus torched in Allahabad to protest against law student’s murder: Police teams in riot gear were called in to control the students. SC restrains Jammu and Kashmir police from taking action against Army officer accused in Shopian firing: The bench issued notices to the Centre and the Jammu and Kashmir government, asking them to reply within two weeks. Rajasthan will spend Rs 8,000 crore on loan waivers for farmers, says Vasundhara Raje: Farmers will get waivers on loans up to Rs 50,000 taken before September 30, 2017. Maharashtra will spend more on books on Narendra Modi than Gandhi and Ambedkar for students: The state’s education department will buy Rs 59.42 lakh worth books on Modi, but will spend Rs 3.25 lakh on reading material about Mahatma Gandhi. India’s overall forest and tree cover increases by 1% since 2015, says report: According to The India State of Forest Report, the forest cover increased by 6,778 sqkm and tree cover by 1,243 sqkm. Competition Commission okays sale of Reliance Infrastructure’s power business to Adani Transmission: The Anil Ambani-led group said it will sell 100% stake of its debt-ridden power business, and the transaction is expected to be completed by March 2018. Oxfam hit by sexual misconduct allegations, to meet British government: The government threatened to cut off aid to the British charity after news report said aid workers paid for sex while on a mission in Haiti.