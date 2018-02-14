A look at the headlines right now:

Suspected Indian Mujahideen militant who was on the run since Batla House encounter arrested: More than 165 people have died in the incidents that Aziz Khan was involved in, the Delhi Police said. Punjab National Bank detects fraudulent transactions worth Rs 10,000 crore: The bank’s share price fell over 10% after it informed the BSE. Complaint filed against viral song ‘Manikya Malarayi Poovi’ for allegedly hurting Muslim sentiments: A police officer said the complainants had been asked to provide video proof of their claims Day after Owaisi’s comment on Muslims, Army says it does not communalise martyrs: All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen chief Asaduddin Owaisi had pointed out on Tuesday that most of the soldiers killed in the attack were Muslims. Bajrang Dal, VHP members allegedly harass couples in Ahmedabad on Valentine’s Day, 10 detained: In Chennai, the Bharat Hindu Front married a dog to a donkey in protest against the day. West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee threatens to opt out of ‘Modicare’: The Trinamool leader told the Supreme Court that the Centre cannot force states to pay for its healthcare scheme. AIADMK expels 46 office-bearers from party’s Krishnagiri district unit: They have been removed because they acted ‘in contravention to the party’s policies and ideals’. Myanmar signs ceasefire agreement with two rebel groups: India said the reconciliation process in Myanmar will benefit the northeastern states. NIA summons 3 officials from Nagaland CM’s office in connection with an extortion case, say reports: The Naga People’s Front alleged that the BJP is behind the action, as it comes soon before elections and after the saffron party broke their alliance. Donald Trump criticises India for import tax on Harley-Davidson bikes, threatens ‘reciprocal tax’: The US President said India imposing an import tax, while the US does not was an example of ‘unfair trade’ practices.