The big news: Delhi police arrest suspected Indian Mujahideen militant, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: Punjab National Bank reported fraud transactions worth Rs 10,000 crore, and a police complaint was filed against a viral Malayalam song.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Suspected Indian Mujahideen militant who was on the run since Batla House encounter arrested: More than 165 people have died in the incidents that Aziz Khan was involved in, the Delhi Police said.
- Punjab National Bank detects fraudulent transactions worth Rs 10,000 crore: The bank’s share price fell over 10% after it informed the BSE.
- Complaint filed against viral song ‘Manikya Malarayi Poovi’ for allegedly hurting Muslim sentiments: A police officer said the complainants had been asked to provide video proof of their claims
- Day after Owaisi’s comment on Muslims, Army says it does not communalise martyrs: All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen chief Asaduddin Owaisi had pointed out on Tuesday that most of the soldiers killed in the attack were Muslims.
- Bajrang Dal, VHP members allegedly harass couples in Ahmedabad on Valentine’s Day, 10 detained: In Chennai, the Bharat Hindu Front married a dog to a donkey in protest against the day.
- West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee threatens to opt out of ‘Modicare’: The Trinamool leader told the Supreme Court that the Centre cannot force states to pay for its healthcare scheme.
- AIADMK expels 46 office-bearers from party’s Krishnagiri district unit: They have been removed because they acted ‘in contravention to the party’s policies and ideals’.
- Myanmar signs ceasefire agreement with two rebel groups: India said the reconciliation process in Myanmar will benefit the northeastern states.
- NIA summons 3 officials from Nagaland CM’s office in connection with an extortion case, say reports: The Naga People’s Front alleged that the BJP is behind the action, as it comes soon before elections and after the saffron party broke their alliance.
- Donald Trump criticises India for import tax on Harley-Davidson bikes, threatens ‘reciprocal tax’: The US President said India imposing an import tax, while the US does not was an example of ‘unfair trade’ practices.