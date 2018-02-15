The big news: ED wants Nirav Modi’s passport revoked after bank scam, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: Many workers were trapped after under-construction building in Bengaluru collapsed, and two Air Force pilots were killed in a crash in Assam.
A look at the headlines right now:
- ED moves Centre to cancel passports of jeweller Nirav Modi, 2 others in Punjab and National Bank scam: Congress and BJP blame each other for Nirav Modi’s alleged fraud in the Punjab National Bank scam.
- Under-construction building collapses in Bengaluru, many workers feared trapped: Some reports said at least three people had been killed in the collapse.
- Two Air Force pilots killed in crash near river island of Majuli: Wing Commanders Jai Paul James and D Vats lost their lives during a routine sortie.
- China objects to Modi’s visit to Arunachal Pradesh, says it will raise the matter with India: India should not take any action that may complicate the boundary question, Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Geng Shuang said.
- CPI(M) leader, six others arrested for assaulting four-month pregnant woman in Kerala: The woman had to undergo an abortion after the attack.
- Cyril Ramaphosa confirmed as South African president a day after Jacob Zuma resigns: Ramaphosa took over the leadership of the ruling party, the African National Congress, in December 2017.
- Australian PM Malcolm Turnbull bans sexual relations between ministers and their staff: He said his deputy Barnaby Joyce had made a ‘shocking error of judgment’ in having an affair with his former staffer.
- Seventeen killed, many injured after former student opens fire at Florida school: The gunman was arrested in a neighbouring city about an hour after the incident.
- CPI(M) believes in violence and not democracy, Narendra Modi says in Agartala rally: The prime minister said that the Left was assaulting BJP workers as it is scared of a defeat in the Assembly elections.
- Wholesale inflation slowed in January to 2.84%, shows government data: The WPI inflation had reached an eight-month high of 3.93% in November 2017, but has come down since then.