ED moves Centre to cancel passports of jeweller Nirav Modi, 2 others in Punjab and National Bank scam: Congress and BJP blame each other for Nirav Modi’s alleged fraud in the Punjab National Bank scam. Under-construction building collapses in Bengaluru, many workers feared trapped: Some reports said at least three people had been killed in the collapse. Two Air Force pilots killed in crash near river island of Majuli: Wing Commanders Jai Paul James and D Vats lost their lives during a routine sortie. China objects to Modi’s visit to Arunachal Pradesh, says it will raise the matter with India: India should not take any action that may complicate the boundary question, Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Geng Shuang said. CPI(M) leader, six others arrested for assaulting four-month pregnant woman in Kerala: The woman had to undergo an abortion after the attack. Cyril Ramaphosa confirmed as South African president a day after Jacob Zuma resigns: Ramaphosa took over the leadership of the ruling party, the African National Congress, in December 2017. Australian PM Malcolm Turnbull bans sexual relations between ministers and their staff: He said his deputy Barnaby Joyce had made a ‘shocking error of judgment’ in having an affair with his former staffer. Seventeen killed, many injured after former student opens fire at Florida school: The gunman was arrested in a neighbouring city about an hour after the incident. CPI(M) believes in violence and not democracy, Narendra Modi says in Agartala rally: The prime minister said that the Left was assaulting BJP workers as it is scared of a defeat in the Assembly elections. Wholesale inflation slowed in January to 2.84%, shows government data: The WPI inflation had reached an eight-month high of 3.93% in November 2017, but has come down since then.