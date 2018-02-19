The big news: Modi targets Congress at Navi Mumbai airport ceremony, and 9 other top stories
Other headlines: Seven bodies surfaced in a lake in Andhra Pradesh, and Rotomac owner denied fleeing India amid allegations of defaulted repayment of loans.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Narendra Modi lays foundation stone for Navi Mumbai International Airport: Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said the first terminal of the project will be completed by the end of 2019.
- Seven bodies surface in a lake in Andhra Pradesh’s Kadapa district: No external injuries were found on their bodies, District Superintendent of Police Nagi Reddy was quoted as saying.
- Rotomac Pens owner denies fleeing India amid allegations of Rs 800-crore loan default: Vikram Kothari, who reportedly owes money to five public sector banks, said he had met with the banks and the matter is pending with a tribunal.
- Virgin group signs deal with Maharashtra to build Mumbai-Pune hyperloop by 2025: The cost of building a hyperloop system would be much less than that of building a high-speed railway line, Virgin Hyperloop One’s Richard Branson said.
- Six men allegedly molest, beat up Delhi University student in Mukherjee Nagar: One of the accused pulled off the complainant’s cap, and his friends then attacked her.
- Gunman kills 5 women in an attack on church in Russia, Islamic State claims responsibility: The 22-year-old gunman, who was carrying a hunting rifle, bullets and a knife, was killed.
- After PNB scam, Assocham asks Centre to reduce its stake in Public Sector Banks to below 50%: The industry body said that senior managements in PSU banks spent time taking instructions from bureaucrats on minor issues.
- Actor Kamal Haasan meets Rajinikanth in Chennai, invites him to political party’s launch in Madurai: However, the actor said only ‘time would tell’ if he would tie up with the Tamil superstar.
- Ahmedabad Police detain MLA Jignesh Mevani on his way to join protest against Dalit activist’s death: The Dalit leader was to attend a programme organised in favour of activist Bhanu Vankar, who died on Friday after setting himself ablaze.
- Mumbai civil society members sign statement calling for Dalit activist Chandrashekhar Azad’s release: The Bhim Army chief, who was the key accused in the Saharanpur violence in 2017, was granted bail by the Allahabad High Court in November.