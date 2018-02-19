A look at the headlines right now:

Narendra Modi lays foundation stone for Navi Mumbai International Airport: Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said the first terminal of the project will be completed by the end of 2019. Seven bodies surface in a lake in Andhra Pradesh’s Kadapa district: No external injuries were found on their bodies, District Superintendent of Police Nagi Reddy was quoted as saying. Rotomac Pens owner denies fleeing India amid allegations of Rs 800-crore loan default: Vikram Kothari, who reportedly owes money to five public sector banks, said he had met with the banks and the matter is pending with a tribunal. Virgin group signs deal with Maharashtra to build Mumbai-Pune hyperloop by 2025: The cost of building a hyperloop system would be much less than that of building a high-speed railway line, Virgin Hyperloop One’s Richard Branson said. Six men allegedly molest, beat up Delhi University student in Mukherjee Nagar: One of the accused pulled off the complainant’s cap, and his friends then attacked her. Gunman kills 5 women in an attack on church in Russia, Islamic State claims responsibility: The 22-year-old gunman, who was carrying a hunting rifle, bullets and a knife, was killed. After PNB scam, Assocham asks Centre to reduce its stake in Public Sector Banks to below 50%: The industry body said that senior managements in PSU banks spent time taking instructions from bureaucrats on minor issues. Actor Kamal Haasan meets Rajinikanth in Chennai, invites him to political party’s launch in Madurai: However, the actor said only ‘time would tell’ if he would tie up with the Tamil superstar. Ahmedabad Police detain MLA Jignesh Mevani on his way to join protest against Dalit activist’s death: The Dalit leader was to attend a programme organised in favour of activist Bhanu Vankar, who died on Friday after setting himself ablaze. Mumbai civil society members sign statement calling for Dalit activist Chandrashekhar Azad’s release: The Bhim Army chief, who was the key accused in the Saharanpur violence in 2017, was granted bail by the Allahabad High Court in November.