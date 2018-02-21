A look at the headlines right now:

SC orders stay on all cases against actor Priya Varrier for ‘Manikya Malarayi Poovi’ song: The court said that no criminal proceedings can be initiated against Varrier till its next hearing. Actor Kamal Haasan visits APJ Abdul Kalam’s home in Rameswaram before launching party: Haasan said he was proud to be a film actor but that his political journey gave him greater pride. CBI arrests PNB’s general manager-rank officer in connection with alleged Rs 11,400-crore scam: Supreme Court adjourned hearing on plea seeking court-monitored inquiry to March 16. Modi inaugurates Uttar Pradesh Investors Summit, top business leaders pledge investments: Former Mauritius Prime Minister Anerood Jugnauth said the country was willing to partner with the state for developing the tourism sector. AAP legislator Prakash Jarwal arrested on charges of assaulting Delhi Chief Secretary Anshu Prakash: Aam Aadmi Party MLA Amanatullah Khan surrendered to the police on Wednesday afternoon, but he claimed he had done nothing wrong. Pakistan granted three-month reprieve over terror financing watchlist, says minister: Foreign Minister Khawaja Asif said the Asia Pacific Group, which is part of Financial Action Task Force, will consider another report on the matter in June. Rohith Vemula’s mother says she will accept compensation of Rs 8 lakh from Hyderabad University: Radhika Vemula said she had earlier refused to accept the money because she erroneously believed it was being offered at the behest of the varsity’s VC. Donald Trump pushes for ban on gun ‘bump stocks’ in the wake of Florida school shooting: The president said the safety of children has become a top priority for his administration. Kerala government makes vaccination compulsory for admissions to Class 1: State Health Minister KK Shailaja said the administration would take strict action against those who spread misinformation about immunisation. Journalists’ organisations call for Kashmiri photojournalist Kamran Yousuf’s immediate release: A court in Delhi is likely to decide his bail plea on Wednesday.