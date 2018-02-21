The big news: Supreme Court stays cases against actor Priya Varrier, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: Kamal Haasan visited APJ Abdul Kalam’s home before launching his party, and the CBI arrested one more PNB official in the Rs 11,400-crore scam.
A look at the headlines right now:
- SC orders stay on all cases against actor Priya Varrier for ‘Manikya Malarayi Poovi’ song: The court said that no criminal proceedings can be initiated against Varrier till its next hearing.
- Actor Kamal Haasan visits APJ Abdul Kalam’s home in Rameswaram before launching party: Haasan said he was proud to be a film actor but that his political journey gave him greater pride.
- CBI arrests PNB’s general manager-rank officer in connection with alleged Rs 11,400-crore scam: Supreme Court adjourned hearing on plea seeking court-monitored inquiry to March 16.
- Modi inaugurates Uttar Pradesh Investors Summit, top business leaders pledge investments: Former Mauritius Prime Minister Anerood Jugnauth said the country was willing to partner with the state for developing the tourism sector.
- AAP legislator Prakash Jarwal arrested on charges of assaulting Delhi Chief Secretary Anshu Prakash: Aam Aadmi Party MLA Amanatullah Khan surrendered to the police on Wednesday afternoon, but he claimed he had done nothing wrong.
- Pakistan granted three-month reprieve over terror financing watchlist, says minister: Foreign Minister Khawaja Asif said the Asia Pacific Group, which is part of Financial Action Task Force, will consider another report on the matter in June.
- Rohith Vemula’s mother says she will accept compensation of Rs 8 lakh from Hyderabad University: Radhika Vemula said she had earlier refused to accept the money because she erroneously believed it was being offered at the behest of the varsity’s VC.
- Donald Trump pushes for ban on gun ‘bump stocks’ in the wake of Florida school shooting: The president said the safety of children has become a top priority for his administration.
- Kerala government makes vaccination compulsory for admissions to Class 1: State Health Minister KK Shailaja said the administration would take strict action against those who spread misinformation about immunisation.
- Journalists’ organisations call for Kashmiri photojournalist Kamran Yousuf’s immediate release: A court in Delhi is likely to decide his bail plea on Wednesday.