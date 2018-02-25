The big news: Actor Sridevi dies at 54, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: The ED has written to 16 banks about loans granted to Nirav Modi, and it was allegedly a BJP leader’s car involved in the Muzaffarpur accident.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Bollywood actor Sridevi dies at 54: She suffered a major cardiac arrest in Dubai.
- Enforcement Directorate writes to 16 more banks about loans to Nirav Modi, Mehul Choksi after PNB scam: The agency also attached 21 of Nirav Modi’s properties worth Rs 523 crore, and in poll-bound Karnataka, Rahul Gandhi asked how Narendra Modi could allow this massive corporate fraud.
- BJP leader owned vehicle that killed nine schoolchildren in Muzaffarpur, allege Bihar Police, RJD: Although the registration papers show that the car belonged to Manoj Baitha – believed to be part of the BJP’s Dalit cell – the party said he was not a member.
- Sixteen people arrested for killing Adivasi man in Kerala’s Attappady: The state government has ordered a magisterial inquiry into his death.
- PM Modi launches Amma Scooter Scheme on Jayalalithaa’s birth anniversary: Under the scheme, named after Jayalalithaa, the state government offers a Rs 25,000 subsidy for women to buy two-wheelers.
- Myanmar government has razed dozens of Rohingya villages, satellite images show, says report: Images show several empty villages and hamlets have been flattened, with all signs of buildings, farms and trees gone.
- At least 23 killed, many injured in four attacks across Afghanistan: The Islamic State claimed responsibility for death of two civilians in Kabul, and the Taliban said it carried out two attacks in Helmand and one in Farah.
- Red Cross says 21 staff members were dismissed or resigned over allegations of sexual misconduct: The organisation decided to conduct an internal review after recent reports of sexual misconduct at humanitarian agencies.
- Donald Trump names India and China in his criticism of Paris climate deal: Speaking at at Conservative Political Action Conference, the US president praised his government for cutting down on many ‘job-killing’ regulations.
- Meghalaya’s ‘most wanted terrorist’ shot dead in encounter with security forces: Sohan Shira’s death comes days after security forces began cracking down on militant groups in Garo Hills following the murder of NCP leader Jonathone Sangma.