A look at the headlines right now:

Bollywood actor Sridevi dies at 54: She suffered a major cardiac arrest in Dubai. Enforcement Directorate writes to 16 more banks about loans to Nirav Modi, Mehul Choksi after PNB scam: The agency also attached 21 of Nirav Modi’s properties worth Rs 523 crore, and in poll-bound Karnataka, Rahul Gandhi asked how Narendra Modi could allow this massive corporate fraud.

BJP leader owned vehicle that killed nine schoolchildren in Muzaffarpur, allege Bihar Police, RJD: Although the registration papers show that the car belonged to Manoj Baitha – believed to be part of the BJP’s Dalit cell – the party said he was not a member. Sixteen people arrested for killing Adivasi man in Kerala’s Attappady: The state government has ordered a magisterial inquiry into his death. PM Modi launches Amma Scooter Scheme on Jayalalithaa’s birth anniversary: Under the scheme, named after Jayalalithaa, the state government offers a Rs 25,000 subsidy for women to buy two-wheelers. Myanmar government has razed dozens of Rohingya villages, satellite images show, says report: Images show several empty villages and hamlets have been flattened, with all signs of buildings, farms and trees gone. At least 23 killed, many injured in four attacks across Afghanistan: The Islamic State claimed responsibility for death of two civilians in Kabul, and the Taliban said it carried out two attacks in Helmand and one in Farah. Red Cross says 21 staff members were dismissed or resigned over allegations of sexual misconduct: The organisation decided to conduct an internal review after recent reports of sexual misconduct at humanitarian agencies.

Donald Trump names India and China in his criticism of Paris climate deal: Speaking at at Conservative Political Action Conference, the US president praised his government for cutting down on many ‘job-killing’ regulations. Meghalaya’s ‘most wanted terrorist’ shot dead in encounter with security forces: Sohan Shira’s death comes days after security forces began cracking down on militant groups in Garo Hills following the murder of NCP leader Jonathone Sangma.