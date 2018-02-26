A look at the headlines right now:

Sridevi’s body will be sent back to Mumbai by Monday evening, say reports: Her funeral will take place in Pawan Hans crematorium. Manohar Parrikar re-admitted to hospital for dehydration: The chief minister was admitted to the Goa Medical College after complaining of abdominal pain. Michael McCormack replaces Barnaby Joyce as Australia’s deputy prime minister: McCormack is a conservative rural politician and a former journalist. Former Indian footballer Bhaichung Bhutia quits Trinamool Congress: He had supported the demand for a separate Gorkhaland state, going against the party line. Former Cabinet Secretary TSR Subramanian dies at 79: He was also posted as secretary in the Ministry of Textiles and headed several government committees. AIADMK to make changes to Jayalalithaa’s statue after complaints that it does not resemble her: Tamil Nadu Dairy Minister KT Rajenthra Balaji said he found the statue ‘quite realistic’. Kashmiri medical student studying in Bhubaneshwar reported missing: The college said the National Investigation Agency and the Intelligence Bureau were looking into Suhail Aijaz’s disappearance. Syrian government forces continue to bombard Ghouta despite UN ceasefire deal, toll rises to 520: The United Nations unanimously passed the resolution for a 30-day ceasefire in the conflict zone so humanitarian aid can reach people. Hindus are responsible for India and need to unite, says RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat: ‘There are Hindus in this country who do not know they are Hindus,’ he said. Expatriates working in Mumbai are the highest paid in the world, finds HSBC survey: However, India’s commercial capital and other Asian cities ranked lower in job opportunities for expats.