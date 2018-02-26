The big news: Sridevi’s funeral likely to be held in the evening, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar was hospitalised again, and former journalist Michael McCormack took over as Australia’s deputy PM.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Sridevi’s body will be sent back to Mumbai by Monday evening, say reports: Her funeral will take place in Pawan Hans crematorium.
- Manohar Parrikar re-admitted to hospital for dehydration: The chief minister was admitted to the Goa Medical College after complaining of abdominal pain.
- Michael McCormack replaces Barnaby Joyce as Australia’s deputy prime minister: McCormack is a conservative rural politician and a former journalist.
- Former Indian footballer Bhaichung Bhutia quits Trinamool Congress: He had supported the demand for a separate Gorkhaland state, going against the party line.
- Former Cabinet Secretary TSR Subramanian dies at 79: He was also posted as secretary in the Ministry of Textiles and headed several government committees.
- AIADMK to make changes to Jayalalithaa’s statue after complaints that it does not resemble her: Tamil Nadu Dairy Minister KT Rajenthra Balaji said he found the statue ‘quite realistic’.
- Kashmiri medical student studying in Bhubaneshwar reported missing: The college said the National Investigation Agency and the Intelligence Bureau were looking into Suhail Aijaz’s disappearance.
- Syrian government forces continue to bombard Ghouta despite UN ceasefire deal, toll rises to 520: The United Nations unanimously passed the resolution for a 30-day ceasefire in the conflict zone so humanitarian aid can reach people.
- Hindus are responsible for India and need to unite, says RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat: ‘There are Hindus in this country who do not know they are Hindus,’ he said.
- Expatriates working in Mumbai are the highest paid in the world, finds HSBC survey: However, India’s commercial capital and other Asian cities ranked lower in job opportunities for expats.