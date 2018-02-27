A look at the headlines right now:

Sridevi’s body will be cremated in Mumbai’s Vile Parle on Wednesday, says family: They will organise a condolence meeting at 9.30 am in Andheri. Centre asks state-run banks to identify operational risks in 15 days: Meanwhile, the Punjab National Bank appointed AK Pradhan the group chief risk officer. Pakistan’s ruling party selects Nawaz Sharif as life leader, his brother as chief: Shahbaz Sharif is currently the chief minister of the Punjab province. Modi accuses Congress-led Karnataka government of not utilising Centre’s funds: The prime minister was addressing a rally in Davangere ahead of the upcoming Assembly elections. Exit polls predict massive gains for BJP in Tripura, close competition in Nagaland: In Meghalaya, the ruling Congress is predicted to win 13 to 19 seats. Shelling reported during Russia-backed temporary truce in Syria’s eastern Ghouta area: Russia also ordered the Syrian government to set up a ‘humanitarian corridor’ to allow civilians to leave the restive region. Nirav Modi’s Firestar Diamond and affiliates file for bankruptcy in the US: The company claimed that it was facing liquidity and supply challenges. Centre denies Islamic State’s existence in India after group claims attack in Srinagar: The Ministry of Home Affairs said there was no physical infrastructure or manpower of the militant group in the Valley. China asks international community to view Pakistan’s counter-terrorism efforts objectively: This comes after Beijing voted in favour of a motion to put Islamabad on a watchlist to monitor its steps to combat money laundering and terror financing. We will attend state Cabinet meeting if officers are not attacked, Delhi chief secretary tells CM: Meanwhile, a Delhi court rejected the bail plea of AAP MLA Prakash Jarwal.