The big news: Arun Jaitley says Andhra Pradesh can only get special package, and 9 other top stories
Other headlines: The Lokayukta of Karnataka was stabbed in his Bengaluru office, and the Centre called for stern action against those vandalising statues.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Andhra can get ‘special package’, but special category status doesn’t exist now, says Arun Jaitley: He said he was ‘personally very sympathetic’ to the state as it had ‘suffered after its bifurcation’ in 2014.
- Karnataka Lokayukta Justice PV Shetty stabbed inside his office in Bengaluru: He is in hospital and is now in a stable condition.
- BR Ambedkar’s statue vandalised in Meerut, six detained in Kolkata for damaging Jana Sangh leader’s bust: The Madras High Court told the Tamil Nadu government to protect statues of all leaders after Periyar’s bust was defaced in Vellore.
- Aadhaar not mandatory to apply for any national examination, rules Supreme Court: The bench on Wednesday heard a plea against the requirement of Aadhaar for students applying for NEET this year.
- CBI moves Delhi court seeking a narco-analysis test on Karti Chidambaram: Special judge Sunil Rana said the court would take up the matter on March 9.
- HC says Assembly panels cannot ‘harass’ Delhi Chief Secretary Anshu Prakash with notices: The court made the statement while hearing Aam Aadmi Party MLA Prakash Jarwal’s bail plea.
- Buddhist groups target Muslim businesses, three policemen injured in clashes in Sri Lanka’s Kandy district: After imposing a state of emergency, the government blocked social media websites and messaging apps to prevent communal violence from spreading.
- FIR against actor Raveena Tandon in Bhubaneswar for allegedly shooting a commercial inside temple: However, an advertising agency official who met the actor at the religious place denied that an advertisement was being shot.
- PM Narendra Modi asks BSF to rescind order penalising jawan for showing him ‘disrespect’: The officer who handed the punishment has been ‘cautioned for not dealing with the matter judiciously’, BSF said.
- BJP names Arun Jaitley its Rajya Sabha nominee from Uttar Pradesh, JP Nadda from Himachal Pradesh: BSP chief Mayawati nominated former MLA Bhimrao Ambedkar for the Rajya Sabha seat from Uttar Pradesh.