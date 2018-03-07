A look at the headlines right now:

Andhra can get ‘special package’, but special category status doesn’t exist now, says Arun Jaitley: He said he was ‘personally very sympathetic’ to the state as it had ‘suffered after its bifurcation’ in 2014. Karnataka Lokayukta Justice PV Shetty stabbed inside his office in Bengaluru: He is in hospital and is now in a stable condition. BR Ambedkar’s statue vandalised in Meerut, six detained in Kolkata for damaging Jana Sangh leader’s bust: The Madras High Court told the Tamil Nadu government to protect statues of all leaders after Periyar’s bust was defaced in Vellore. Aadhaar not mandatory to apply for any national examination, rules Supreme Court: The bench on Wednesday heard a plea against the requirement of Aadhaar for students applying for NEET this year.

CBI moves Delhi court seeking a narco-analysis test on Karti Chidambaram: Special judge Sunil Rana said the court would take up the matter on March 9. HC says Assembly panels cannot ‘harass’ Delhi Chief Secretary Anshu Prakash with notices: The court made the statement while hearing Aam Aadmi Party MLA Prakash Jarwal’s bail plea. Buddhist groups target Muslim businesses, three policemen injured in clashes in Sri Lanka’s Kandy district: After imposing a state of emergency, the government blocked social media websites and messaging apps to prevent communal violence from spreading. FIR against actor Raveena Tandon in Bhubaneswar for allegedly shooting a commercial inside temple: However, an advertising agency official who met the actor at the religious place denied that an advertisement was being shot.

PM Narendra Modi asks BSF to rescind order penalising jawan for showing him ‘disrespect’: The officer who handed the punishment has been ‘cautioned for not dealing with the matter judiciously’, BSF said. BJP names Arun Jaitley its Rajya Sabha nominee from Uttar Pradesh, JP Nadda from Himachal Pradesh: BSP chief Mayawati nominated former MLA Bhimrao Ambedkar for the Rajya Sabha seat from Uttar Pradesh.