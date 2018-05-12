A look at the headlines right now:

Polling begins in Karnataka, BS Yeddyurappa cast his vote in Shikarpur: The elections in Bengaluru’s Rajarajeswari and Jayanagar constituencies have been postponed. Top Mumbai police officer Himanshu Roy commits suicide: He was reportedly suffering from cancer. Five Kashmiris allegedly beaten up in Delhi’s Sunlight Colony: The police have initiated an investigation after a video of the assault went viral. Man allegedly rapes 16-year-old girl in Sagar district, burns her alive: The police have arrested the accused and the girl’s cousin brother. After US exits Iran nuclear deal, France says Europe must defend its ‘economic sovereignty’: French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian said the commitment of other partners to the agreement should be respected. There is a plan to assassinate me, claims Mamata Banerjee: The West Bengal chief minister alleged that contract killers had even made a recce of her home, but refused to disclose the conspirators’ names. Congress says Tripura’s BJP government ‘worse than British rule’: Attacking the dispensation for demolishing its offices, the opposition party said it would begin an agitation from May 17. Chargesheets filed against Chidambaram family for allegedly not disclosing foreign assets: The Income Tax Department filed four chargesheets under the Black Money Act, before a special court in Chennai. Delhi High Court reinstates ban on book about yoga guru Ramdev: A local court had in April lifted an injunction an additional civil judge had passed on ‘Godman to Tycoon: The Untold Story of Baba Ramdev’ last year. Supreme Court approves compensation scheme for rape, acid attack victims: A woman who has been gangraped is get minimum compensation of Rs five lakh to Rs 10 lakh under the NALSA scheme.