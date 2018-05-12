A look at the headlines right now:

  1. Polling begins in Karnataka, BS Yeddyurappa cast his vote in Shikarpur: The elections in Bengaluru’s Rajarajeswari and Jayanagar constituencies have been postponed.
  2. Top Mumbai police officer Himanshu Roy commits suicide: He was reportedly suffering from cancer.
  3. Five Kashmiris allegedly beaten up in Delhi’s Sunlight Colony: The police have initiated an investigation after a video of the assault went viral.
  4. Man allegedly rapes 16-year-old girl in Sagar district, burns her alive: The police have arrested the accused and the girl’s cousin brother.
  5. After US exits Iran nuclear deal, France says Europe must defend its ‘economic sovereignty’: French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian said the commitment of other partners to the agreement should be respected.
  6. There is a plan to assassinate me, claims Mamata Banerjee: The West Bengal chief minister alleged that contract killers had even made a recce of her home, but refused to disclose the conspirators’ names.
  7. Congress says Tripura’s BJP government ‘worse than British rule’: Attacking the dispensation for demolishing its offices, the opposition party said it would begin an agitation from May 17.
  8. Chargesheets filed against Chidambaram family for allegedly not disclosing foreign assets: The Income Tax Department filed four chargesheets under the Black Money Act, before a special court in Chennai.
  9. Delhi High Court reinstates ban on book about yoga guru Ramdev: A local court had in April lifted an injunction an additional civil judge had passed on ‘Godman to Tycoon: The Untold Story of Baba Ramdev’ last year.
  10. Supreme Court approves compensation scheme for rape, acid attack victims: A woman who has been gangraped is get minimum compensation of Rs five lakh to Rs 10 lakh under the NALSA scheme.