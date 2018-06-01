The big news: Vegetable supply to be hit as farmers begin 10-day strike, and 9 other top stories
Other headlines: India and Singapore signed a naval cooperation agreement, and Madras HC asked Tamil Nadu to explain what led to police firing in Thoothukudi.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Farmers begin 10-day strike demanding better prices; milk, vegetable supply likely to be hit: Six farmers had died during police firing in Madhya Pradesh’s Mandsaur on June 6, 2017.
- India, Singapore sign naval cooperation agreement: The prime minister launched three Indian mobile payment apps – RuPay, BHIM and State Bank of India in Singapore.
- Explain the circumstances that led to police firing during Thoothukudi protests, Madras HC tells state: The Madurai bench of the court sought a reply from the Tamil Nadu government by June 6.
- Petrol price cut by 7 paise and diesel by 5 paise, LPG cylinder rates rise: The price per subsidised LPG cylinder in Kolkata, Mumbai and Chennai is Rs 495.65, Rs 491.31 and Rs 481.84 respectively.
- Indian-origin teen wins Scripps National Spelling Bee in the US: Karthik Nemmani won $40,000 in cash, a trophy, encyclopedias and savings bond worth $2,500.
- Donald Trump pardons Indian American convicted of making illegal campaign contribution: Political commentator and filmmaker Dinesh D’Souza said the president’s gesture had fully restored his faith in America.
- Chanda Kochhar has not been asked to go on leave pending investigation, clarifies ICICI Bank: The private lender said she was supposed to go on her annual leave that was planned in advance.
- CPI (ML) Red Star activist, who spearheaded Bhangar protest, arrested from Bhubaneswar: The outfit alleged that Alik Chakraborty had been held under false charges.
- At least seven people die after bus rolls down a gorge in Shimla: The driver is believed to be among the deceased.
- Aurangabad Police consider booking Flipkart for alleged weapon transactions after communal riots: The police said the e-commerce firm had categorised the weapons under ‘toy swords’ and ‘kitchen appliances’.