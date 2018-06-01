A look at the headlines right now:

Farmers begin 10-day strike demanding better prices; milk, vegetable supply likely to be hit: Six farmers had died during police firing in Madhya Pradesh’s Mandsaur on June 6, 2017. India, Singapore sign naval cooperation agreement: The prime minister launched three Indian mobile payment apps – RuPay, BHIM and State Bank of India in Singapore. Explain the circumstances that led to police firing during Thoothukudi protests, Madras HC tells state: The Madurai bench of the court sought a reply from the Tamil Nadu government by June 6. Petrol price cut by 7 paise and diesel by 5 paise, LPG cylinder rates rise: The price per subsidised LPG cylinder in Kolkata, Mumbai and Chennai is Rs 495.65, Rs 491.31 and Rs 481.84 respectively. Indian-origin teen wins Scripps National Spelling Bee in the US: Karthik Nemmani won $40,000 in cash, a trophy, encyclopedias and savings bond worth $2,500. Donald Trump pardons Indian American convicted of making illegal campaign contribution: Political commentator and filmmaker Dinesh D’Souza said the president’s gesture had fully restored his faith in America. Chanda Kochhar has not been asked to go on leave pending investigation, clarifies ICICI Bank: The private lender said she was supposed to go on her annual leave that was planned in advance. CPI (ML) Red Star activist, who spearheaded Bhangar protest, arrested from Bhubaneswar: The outfit alleged that Alik Chakraborty had been held under false charges. At least seven people die after bus rolls down a gorge in Shimla: The driver is believed to be among the deceased. Aurangabad Police consider booking Flipkart for alleged weapon transactions after communal riots: The police said the e-commerce firm had categorised the weapons under ‘toy swords’ and ‘kitchen appliances’.