The big news: Amit Shah criticises Mamata Banerjee after BJP worker’s death, and 9 other top stories
Other headlines: Former Uttar Pradesh chief ministers vacated their government houses, and actor Arbaaz Khan confessed to placing bets on IPL matches.
A look at the headlines right now:
- West Bengal government has failed to maintain law and order, says Amit Shah after BJP worker’s death: Union minister Smriti Irani accused the Trinamool Congress of indulging in ‘targeted killings’ of BJP workers.
- Former UP CM Mayawati vacates government bungalow that was converted into Kanshi Ram memorial: The Bahujan Samaj Party chief had earlier said that she will not surrender the house as it was a memorial to Kanshi Ram, her party’s ideologue.
- Actor Arbaaz Khan confesses to placing bets on IPL matches, lost around Rs 2.80 crore: The Bollywood film producer lost the amount to a bookie Sonu Jalan who was reportedly threatening him.
- Amid water crisis in Shimla, woman dies after water tanker hits her on Mall Road: The driver of the vehicle has been booked for rash driving and culpable homicide not amounting to murder.
- Suspected militants hurl grenade on CRPF battalion in Srinagar, five injured: A youth in Srinagar died on Friday after a CRPF vehicle ran over three people.
- Farmers’ strike does not have any purpose, it will only bring losses, says Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar: Other BJP leaders said the strike was being used by certain organisations to get fame and that farmers were happy with state schemes.
- ICICI Bank CEO Chanda Kochhar faces fresh allegations of quid pro quo deals: Whistleblower Arvind Gupta alleged Deepak Kochhar’s firm received the amount from Essar Group, routed through Mauritius-based Matix Group.
- Woman who died in Kerala’s Kozhikode hospital tested negative for Nipah virus, says health minister: KK Shylaja said 16 people were under observation, of which 12 had tested negative for the virus.
- Congress leader Ajay Maken rules out tie up with AAP ahead of 2019 Lok Sabha elections: He said since Arvind Kejriwal’s party had failed at winning seats outside Delhi, they were keen on an alliance with the Congress in Delhi.
- Narendra Modi meets US Defence Secretary James Mattis in Singapore: An orchid in Singapore was named after Modi to commemorate his visit to the National Orchid Garden.