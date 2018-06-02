A look at the headlines right now:

West Bengal government has failed to maintain law and order, says Amit Shah after BJP worker’s death: Union minister Smriti Irani accused the Trinamool Congress of indulging in ‘targeted killings’ of BJP workers. Former UP CM Mayawati vacates government bungalow that was converted into Kanshi Ram memorial: The Bahujan Samaj Party chief had earlier said that she will not surrender the house as it was a memorial to Kanshi Ram, her party’s ideologue. Actor Arbaaz Khan confesses to placing bets on IPL matches, lost around Rs 2.80 crore: The Bollywood film producer lost the amount to a bookie Sonu Jalan who was reportedly threatening him. Amid water crisis in Shimla, woman dies after water tanker hits her on Mall Road: The driver of the vehicle has been booked for rash driving and culpable homicide not amounting to murder. Suspected militants hurl grenade on CRPF battalion in Srinagar, five injured: A youth in Srinagar died on Friday after a CRPF vehicle ran over three people. Farmers’ strike does not have any purpose, it will only bring losses, says Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar: Other BJP leaders said the strike was being used by certain organisations to get fame and that farmers were happy with state schemes. ICICI Bank CEO Chanda Kochhar faces fresh allegations of quid pro quo deals: Whistleblower Arvind Gupta alleged Deepak Kochhar’s firm received the amount from Essar Group, routed through Mauritius-based Matix Group. Woman who died in Kerala’s Kozhikode hospital tested negative for Nipah virus, says health minister: KK Shylaja said 16 people were under observation, of which 12 had tested negative for the virus. Congress leader Ajay Maken rules out tie up with AAP ahead of 2019 Lok Sabha elections: He said since Arvind Kejriwal’s party had failed at winning seats outside Delhi, they were keen on an alliance with the Congress in Delhi. Narendra Modi meets US Defence Secretary James Mattis in Singapore: An orchid in Singapore was named after Modi to commemorate his visit to the National Orchid Garden.