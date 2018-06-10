A look at the headlines right now:

Xi Jinping accepts Narendra Modi’s invitation to attend informal summit in India next year: The two leaders also met on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation summit.

At least four dead in rain-related incidents in Mumbai, heavy rain predicted over the next 48 hours: The coastal districts of Sindhudurg, Ratnagiri, Raigad, Thane and Palghar in Maharashtra also received heavy rain as the monsoon spread across the state. Mob lynches two men in Assam suspecting them to be child abductors: The incident occurred in Karbi Anglong when Niloptal Das and Abhijeet Nath, both from Guwahati, stopped at a village to ask for directions to a waterfall. ‘Nipah virus has been contained in Kerala,’ says Union Minister of State for Health Ashwini Choubey: The minister said the families of those who died of the virus were kept in isolation and are out of danger. Rajasthan man arrested for allegedly killing four-year-old daughter in Jodhpur district: The man allegedly slit the child’s throat as a ‘sacrifice during Ramzan’. Pixar co-founder John Lasseter to step down following allegations of inappropriate conduct: Lasseter had been heading Walt Disney Animation since 2006. Two officials who allegedly asked police to fire at Thoothukudi protestors transferred: Deputy tehsildar M Kannan has been transferred to the town of Kayathaaru while his colleague P Sekar will be a sub-tehsildar in the town of Thiruvaikundam. After Gujarat MLA Jignesh Mevani, JNU student leader Umar Khalid claims he received death threats: A man claiming to be fugitive gangster Ravi Pujari made the threats, Khalid told the police. Delhi Police special cell kill four suspected gangsters in Chhatarpur: The deceased included absconding gangster Rajesh Bharti. HBO orders pilot episode of ‘Game of Thrones’ prequel: The series will reportedly take place thousands of years before the events of ‘Game of Thrones.’