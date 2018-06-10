The big news: Xi Jinping accepts Modi’s invitation to visit India in 2019, and 9 other top stories
Other headlines: At least four died in rain-related incidents in Mumbai on Saturday, and a mob lynched two men in Assam.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Xi Jinping accepts Narendra Modi’s invitation to attend informal summit in India next year: The two leaders also met on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation summit.
- At least four dead in rain-related incidents in Mumbai, heavy rain predicted over the next 48 hours: The coastal districts of Sindhudurg, Ratnagiri, Raigad, Thane and Palghar in Maharashtra also received heavy rain as the monsoon spread across the state.
- Mob lynches two men in Assam suspecting them to be child abductors: The incident occurred in Karbi Anglong when Niloptal Das and Abhijeet Nath, both from Guwahati, stopped at a village to ask for directions to a waterfall.
- ‘Nipah virus has been contained in Kerala,’ says Union Minister of State for Health Ashwini Choubey: The minister said the families of those who died of the virus were kept in isolation and are out of danger.
- Rajasthan man arrested for allegedly killing four-year-old daughter in Jodhpur district: The man allegedly slit the child’s throat as a ‘sacrifice during Ramzan’.
- Pixar co-founder John Lasseter to step down following allegations of inappropriate conduct: Lasseter had been heading Walt Disney Animation since 2006.
- Two officials who allegedly asked police to fire at Thoothukudi protestors transferred: Deputy tehsildar M Kannan has been transferred to the town of Kayathaaru while his colleague P Sekar will be a sub-tehsildar in the town of Thiruvaikundam.
- After Gujarat MLA Jignesh Mevani, JNU student leader Umar Khalid claims he received death threats: A man claiming to be fugitive gangster Ravi Pujari made the threats, Khalid told the police.
- Delhi Police special cell kill four suspected gangsters in Chhatarpur: The deceased included absconding gangster Rajesh Bharti.
- HBO orders pilot episode of ‘Game of Thrones’ prequel: The series will reportedly take place thousands of years before the events of ‘Game of Thrones.’