A look at the headlines right now:

Narendra Modi helps industrialists, not farmers, says Rahul Gandhi at OBC convention: The Congress president said the country was becoming a slave to select BJP leaders and the RSS. Rebel AAP MLA Kapil Mishra moves HC against Arvind Kejriwal’s low attendance in Assembly: The court is likely to hear the plea on Tuesday. At least 12 killed in explosion outside rural ministry office in Kabul in Afghanistan: The police said that it was a suicide bombing. Home Minister Rajnath Singh reviews prime minister’s security following police reports of a plot to kill Narendra Modi: The review meeting was attended by National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, Home Secretary Rajiv Gauba and Director of the Intelligence Bureau Rajiv Jain. CBI requests Interpol to issue Red Corner Notice against Nirav Modi, Mehul Choksi, say reports: Nirav Modi seeks political asylum in United Kingdom, reports Financial Times. US is willing to offer North Korea unique security guarantees, says Mike Pompeo day before summit: North Korea sets out agenda for summit with United States. Delhi Assembly accepts resolution demanding full statehood for the national Capital: Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is also launching a campaign on June 17 to press the demand. Atal Bihari Vajpayee admitted to AIIMS in Delhi; Modi, Rahul Gandhi, Amit Shah visit him: The Bharatiya Janata Party said the former prime minister had been hospitalised for a routine check-up. Fuel prices reduced for 13th day in a row, petrol now costs Rs 76.58 a litre in Delhi: The Indian Oil Corporation reduced the prices by 19 to 21 paise in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai and Kolkata. Six arrested for violence during anti-Sterlite stir booked under National Security Act: They were detained under NSA on the orders of Home Secretary Niranjan Mardi.