The big news: India is becoming a slave to the RSS, says Rahul Gandhi, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: A rebel AAP MLA moved the court against Arvind Kejriwal for low attendance in Assembly, and 12 people were killed in an explosion in Kabul.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Narendra Modi helps industrialists, not farmers, says Rahul Gandhi at OBC convention: The Congress president said the country was becoming a slave to select BJP leaders and the RSS.
- Rebel AAP MLA Kapil Mishra moves HC against Arvind Kejriwal’s low attendance in Assembly: The court is likely to hear the plea on Tuesday.
- At least 12 killed in explosion outside rural ministry office in Kabul in Afghanistan: The police said that it was a suicide bombing.
- Home Minister Rajnath Singh reviews prime minister’s security following police reports of a plot to kill Narendra Modi: The review meeting was attended by National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, Home Secretary Rajiv Gauba and Director of the Intelligence Bureau Rajiv Jain.
- CBI requests Interpol to issue Red Corner Notice against Nirav Modi, Mehul Choksi, say reports: Nirav Modi seeks political asylum in United Kingdom, reports Financial Times.
- US is willing to offer North Korea unique security guarantees, says Mike Pompeo day before summit: North Korea sets out agenda for summit with United States.
- Delhi Assembly accepts resolution demanding full statehood for the national Capital: Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is also launching a campaign on June 17 to press the demand.
- Atal Bihari Vajpayee admitted to AIIMS in Delhi; Modi, Rahul Gandhi, Amit Shah visit him: The Bharatiya Janata Party said the former prime minister had been hospitalised for a routine check-up.
- Fuel prices reduced for 13th day in a row, petrol now costs Rs 76.58 a litre in Delhi: The Indian Oil Corporation reduced the prices by 19 to 21 paise in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai and Kolkata.
- Six arrested for violence during anti-Sterlite stir booked under National Security Act: They were detained under NSA on the orders of Home Secretary Niranjan Mardi.