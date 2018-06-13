The big news: Four BSF jawans killed in alleged ceasefire violation, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: Bengaluru Police arrested another suspect in the Gauri Lankesh murder case, and Chhattisgarh Police arrested a suspected Maoist spokesperson.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Four BSF personnel killed in alleged ceasefire violation by Pakistan in Jammu and Kashmir’s Chambliyal sector: Three troopers were injured, reports said.
- Investigation team arrests another suspect in Gauri Lankesh murder case: A magistrate’s court remanded 26-year-old Parashuram Waghmare in SIT custody for 14 days.
- Chhattisgarh Police arrest suspected Maoist spokesperson Abhay Nayak in Delhi: The police reportedly got to know that he was the rebels’ spokesperson after an IED and some banned literature were recovered from Bastar in 2017.
- ‘PM Modi has humiliated Atal Bihari Vajpayee, LK Advani,’ says Rahul Gandhi: The BJP hit back, saying it was ‘bizarre’ to see the Congress president ‘stoop to such a low’.
- Paris hostage situation ends with arrest of man who took two captives: His motive for the attack is not yet clear since he spoke about Islam, Iran, 9/11 attacks and a local murder.
- Mumbai court issues non-bailable warrant against Nirav Modi in Punjab National Bank case: Modi and his associates are accused of cheating the bank of more than Rs 13,000 crore.
- Rahul Gandhi appears in Bhiwandi court in RSS defamation case, pleads not guilty: The Congress president dared the Hindutva organisation and the BJP to slap ‘as many cases as they want’ against him.
- BJP’s lone Muslim legislator in Assam gets letter asking him to resign: The letter accuses Aminul Haque Laskar of siding with the saffron party ‘despite being a Muslim’ and not opposing the Citizenship Amendment Bill.
- ‘Kim Jong-un is already destroying a major missile site,’ says Donald Trump: The US president sanctions against North Korea stay in place for now but will be removed as soon as Washington is sure ‘nukes are no longer a factor’.
- Arvind Kejriwal’s protest at LG’s office is a mockery of democracy, says Delhi BJP chief: The chief minister and his colleagues have been sitting at Anil Baijlal’s office for 19 hours to force him to end a strike by bureaucrats.