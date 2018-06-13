A look at the headlines right now:

Four BSF personnel killed in alleged ceasefire violation by Pakistan in Jammu and Kashmir’s Chambliyal sector: Three troopers were injured, reports said. Investigation team arrests another suspect in Gauri Lankesh murder case: A magistrate’s court remanded 26-year-old Parashuram Waghmare in SIT custody for 14 days. Chhattisgarh Police arrest suspected Maoist spokesperson Abhay Nayak in Delhi: The police reportedly got to know that he was the rebels’ spokesperson after an IED and some banned literature were recovered from Bastar in 2017. ‘PM Modi has humiliated Atal Bihari Vajpayee, LK Advani,’ says Rahul Gandhi: The BJP hit back, saying it was ‘bizarre’ to see the Congress president ‘stoop to such a low’. Paris hostage situation ends with arrest of man who took two captives: His motive for the attack is not yet clear since he spoke about Islam, Iran, 9/11 attacks and a local murder. Mumbai court issues non-bailable warrant against Nirav Modi in Punjab National Bank case: Modi and his associates are accused of cheating the bank of more than Rs 13,000 crore. Rahul Gandhi appears in Bhiwandi court in RSS defamation case, pleads not guilty: The Congress president dared the Hindutva organisation and the BJP to slap ‘as many cases as they want’ against him. BJP’s lone Muslim legislator in Assam gets letter asking him to resign: The letter accuses Aminul Haque Laskar of siding with the saffron party ‘despite being a Muslim’ and not opposing the Citizenship Amendment Bill. ‘Kim Jong-un is already destroying a major missile site,’ says Donald Trump: The US president sanctions against North Korea stay in place for now but will be removed as soon as Washington is sure ‘nukes are no longer a factor’. Arvind Kejriwal’s protest at LG’s office is a mockery of democracy, says Delhi BJP chief: The chief minister and his colleagues have been sitting at Anil Baijlal’s office for 19 hours to force him to end a strike by bureaucrats.