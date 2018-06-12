National security

Ceasefire in Kashmir during Ramzan has generated goodwill, Rajnath Singh tells The Hindu

The home minister said India was willing to work with Pakistan to tackle terrorism.

by 
Union Minister of Home Affairs Rajnath Singh | PTI/File Photo

Minister of Home Affairs Rajnath Singh has said that the government’s decision to announce a ceasefire in the Kashmir Valley during the month of Ramzan has generated goodwill. The minister made the remarks during an interview with The Hindu that was published on Thursday.

“We implemented it during Ramzan as we did not want any civilian casualties,” Singh said. “We will see what needs to be done later but this was done to give relief to those Muslims who are inclined to peace. It is a muqaddas [pious] festival.”

The Centre asked the armed forces not to launch any operations during Ramzan, which ends on Thursday. This unilateral ceasefire is seen as an attempt to assuage the anger that has been driving local youth to militancy.

The minister said the decision was taken after consulting everyone and Prime Minister Narendra Modi was also on board. “Our government does not discriminate on the basis of religion but a terrorist does not have religion or does not belong to any caste or creed,” he said. “The decision was taken so that those Muslims who want peace do not face inconvenience during Ramzan.”

The minister said that though the ceasefire generated goodwill, recent attacks were a cause of concern. He mentioned the recent grenade attacks and the killing of two policemen at a court complex in Pulwama. Cross-border firing by Pakistan has gone down since the meeting between the directors general of military operations of India and Pakistan, Singh added. At the meeting, the two countries agreed to implement the ceasefire understanding of 2003 “in letter and spirit”.

“While infiltration continues, cross-border firing has gone down a bit,” Singh said. “Pakistan should stop this. The decision of the DGMOs is significant and it should be honoured.”

Singh said the government was willing to talk to Pakistan, but asked it to take action against terrorist groups functioning in the country. “We took several initiatives,” the minister claimed. “The prime minister broke all protocols and went to Pakistan to attend a wedding function [Nawaz Sharif’s granddaughter’s wedding]. We did not get the kind of response we expected for the gesture.” New Delhi is willing to help Islamabad tackle terrorists and work with it to wipe out terrorism from Pakistan, Singh added.

Asked about the decision to review Modi’s security following police reports of a plot to kill him, Singh said there were inputs other than the e-mail seized by the Pune Police on June 8 at the home of one of the five activists arrested for having links with the banned Communist Party of India (Maoist). The letter had reportedly suggested a plot to kill Modi in a “Rajiv Gandhi-type incident” during one of his roadshows.

“He is a popular PM, India is progressing fast under him and there would be many countries that do not like India’s rise and could go to any lengths to destabilise the country,” the minister told the newspaper. “We cannot rule out this possibility. A PM under whom the country has progressed so fast, worrying about his security is our concern.”

Support our journalism by subscribing to Scroll+ here. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

Following a mountaineer as he reaches the summit of Mount Everest

Accounts from Vikas Dimri’s second attempt reveal the immense fortitude and strength needed to summit the Everest.

Vikas Dimri made a huge attempt last year to climb the Mount Everest. Fate had other plans. Thwarted by unfavourable weather at the last minute, he came so close and yet not close enough to say he was at the top. But that did not deter him. Vikas is back on the Everest trail now, and this time he’s sharing his experiences at every leg of the journey.

The Everest journey began from the Lukla airport, known for its dicey landing conditions. It reminded him of the failed expedition, but he still moved on to Namche Bazaar - the staging point for Everest expeditions - with a positive mind. Vikas let the wisdom of the mountains guide him as he battled doubt and memories of the previous expedition. In his words, the Everest taught him that, “To conquer our personal Everest, we need to drop all our unnecessary baggage, be it physical or mental or even emotional”.

Vikas used a ‘descent for ascent’ approach to acclimatise. In this approach, mountaineers gain altitude during the day, but descend to catch some sleep. Acclimatising to such high altitudes is crucial as the lack of adequate oxygen can cause dizziness, nausea, headache and even muscle death. As Vikas prepared to scale the riskiest part of the climb - the unstable and continuously melting Khumbhu ice fall - he pondered over his journey so far.

His brother’s diagnosis of a heart condition in his youth was a wakeup call for the rather sedentary Vikas, and that is when he started focusing on his health more. For the first time in his life, he began to appreciate the power of nutrition and experimented with different diets and supplements for their health benefits. His quest for better health also motivated him to take up hiking, marathon running, squash and, eventually, a summit of the Everest.

Back in the Himalayas, after a string of sleepless nights, Vikas and his team ascended to Camp 2 (6,500m) as planned, and then descended to Base Camp for the basic luxuries - hot shower, hot lunch and essential supplements. Back up at Camp 2, the weather played spoiler again as a jet stream - a fast-flowing, narrow air current - moved right over the mountain. Wisdom from the mountains helped Vikas maintain perspective as they were required to descend 15km to Pheriche Valley. He accepted that “strength lies not merely in chasing the big dream, but also in...accepting that things could go wrong.”

At Camp 4 (8,000m), famously known as the death zone, Vikas caught a clear glimpse of the summit – his dream standing rather tall in front of him.

It was the 18th of May 2018 and Vikas finally reached the top. The top of his Everest…the top of Mount Everest!

Watch the video below to see actual moments from Vikas’ climb.

Play

Vikas credits his strength to dedication, exercise and a healthy diet. He credits dietary supplements for helping him sustain himself in the inhuman conditions on Mount Everest. On heights like these where the oxygen supply drops to 1/3rd the levels on the ground, the body requires 3 times the regular blood volume to pump the requisite amount of oxygen. He, thus, doesn’t embark on an expedition without double checking his supplements and uses Livogen as an aid to maintain adequate amounts of iron in his blood.

Livogen is proud to have supported Vikas Dimri on his ambitious quest and salutes his spirit. To read more about the benefits of iron, see here. To read Vikas Dimri’s account of his expedition, click here.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of Livogen and not by the Scroll editorial team.