quick reads

The big news: Centre rejects foreign aid for Kerala flood rehabilitation, and nine other top stories

Other headlines: Rahul Gandhi said unemployment was leading to mob lynching, and the developer of a Mumbai building where a fire killed 4 people was arrested.

by 
Fisherman help flood victims reach their marooned houses in the outskirts of Alappuzha district of Kerala | Raj K Raj/HT Photo

A look at the headlines right now:

  1. India rejects foreign aid, but says contributions from foundations are welcome: The Ministry of External Affairs said that in line with the existing policy, the central government would meet the requirements through domestic efforts.  
  2. In Germany, Rahul Gandhi blames unemployment for mob lynchings: The Congress president claimed that the BJP government had taken away protections from marginalised castes and communities.  
  3. Builder of Mumbai’s Parel building arrested for culpable homicide after blaze kills four people: The residential high-rise did not have the mandatory occupation certificate granted by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation.  
  4. Islamic State chief Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi calls for ‘jihad’ against the West in purported new audio: He criticised Saudi Arabia’s decision to spend $100 million to help rebuild Syria’s northeast region.  
  5. Reliance Group serves ‘cease and desist’ notices to Congress leaders: Congress leader Sunil Jakhar alleged the legal notice was the evidence of a ‘nexus between the BJP and the corporate world’.
  6. Iran says it will attack United States and its main ally Israel if it is harmed: Senior Iranian cleric Ahmad Khatami said that the price of a war with Iran would be very high for the US.  
  7. Farooq Abdullah heckled during prayers allegedly for chanting ‘Jai Hind’ at Vajpayee tribute meeting: The National Conference president was attending Eid prayers at a shrine in Srinagar when members of the congregation started shouting slogans.
  8. Schoolteacher stripped and paraded in public for allegedly raping teenage student in Andhra Pradesh: He had reportedly been sexually assaulting her for the past two years.
  9. Pakistan withdraws all political censorship in state-run media outlets: Information Minister Chaudhary Fawad Hussain said the development was part of Prime Minister Imran Khan’s vision.
  10. Rahi Sarnobat becomes first Indian woman to win a shooting gold at Asian Games: The women’s hockey team recorded its second biggest win in Asian Games with a 21-0 thrashing of Kazakhstan, and the Sepak Takraw’s men’s team won a historic first medal.  
Support our journalism by subscribing to Scroll+ here. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

Innovations in payment options are making premium products more accessible

No need for documentation or applications to own high-quality items

Photo by William Iven on Unsplash

Credit cards have long been associated with an aspirational lifestyle. The ability to buy something out of your wish list without needing to pay the entire amount can tempt even the most disciplined shoppers. A designer couch, the latest mobile phone, a home entertainment system or a car, as long as you can pay back the borrowed amount within the grace period, your credit card purchases know no bounds.

However, credit cards, pre-approved or not, come with a number of complications. The tedious application procedure starts with the collection and submission of various documents. Moreover, there are several reasons your credit card application might get rejected including low income that compromises your repayment capability, certain occupations or work history, mistakes in the application form, possession of multiple cards or even a failed physical verification attempt. While applying for a credit card might have become easier, the success of the application can take time and effort.

Credit card owners are regaled with benefits all year round with attractive EMIs, offers on purchases, airline miles, lounge access, cashbacks and a plethora of exclusive deals. It’s worth noting that debit card owners don’t get even half of these benefits and offers, despite the sheer size of the debit card customer base in the country (846.7 million compared to 36.2 million credit card holders).

This imbalance of finance and purchase options between credit card and debit card owners is slowly changing. For instance, the new EMIs on debit card feature on Flipkart ensures affordability and accessibility to Indian consumers who don’t own credit cards. The payment innovation increases the purchasing power of the consumer. By providing credit access to non-credit card holders, expensive and high-quality products are made more affordable for a large base of customers without denting their cash flow. The video below comically captures a scenario that people who don’t own a credit card will relate to.

Play

Flipkart’s EMIs on debit card feature doesn’t require a minimum account balance, documentation, nor does it charge a processing fee, making online shopping a seamless experience even for more high-end products. To find out if you’re eligible for EMIs on debit card, see here.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of Flipkart and not by the Scroll editorial team.