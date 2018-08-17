The big news: Centre rejects foreign aid for Kerala flood rehabilitation, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: Rahul Gandhi said unemployment was leading to mob lynching, and the developer of a Mumbai building where a fire killed 4 people was arrested.
A look at the headlines right now:
- India rejects foreign aid, but says contributions from foundations are welcome: The Ministry of External Affairs said that in line with the existing policy, the central government would meet the requirements through domestic efforts.
- In Germany, Rahul Gandhi blames unemployment for mob lynchings: The Congress president claimed that the BJP government had taken away protections from marginalised castes and communities.
- Builder of Mumbai’s Parel building arrested for culpable homicide after blaze kills four people: The residential high-rise did not have the mandatory occupation certificate granted by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation.
- Islamic State chief Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi calls for ‘jihad’ against the West in purported new audio: He criticised Saudi Arabia’s decision to spend $100 million to help rebuild Syria’s northeast region.
- Reliance Group serves ‘cease and desist’ notices to Congress leaders: Congress leader Sunil Jakhar alleged the legal notice was the evidence of a ‘nexus between the BJP and the corporate world’.
- Iran says it will attack United States and its main ally Israel if it is harmed: Senior Iranian cleric Ahmad Khatami said that the price of a war with Iran would be very high for the US.
- Farooq Abdullah heckled during prayers allegedly for chanting ‘Jai Hind’ at Vajpayee tribute meeting: The National Conference president was attending Eid prayers at a shrine in Srinagar when members of the congregation started shouting slogans.
- Schoolteacher stripped and paraded in public for allegedly raping teenage student in Andhra Pradesh: He had reportedly been sexually assaulting her for the past two years.
- Pakistan withdraws all political censorship in state-run media outlets: Information Minister Chaudhary Fawad Hussain said the development was part of Prime Minister Imran Khan’s vision.
- Rahi Sarnobat becomes first Indian woman to win a shooting gold at Asian Games: The women’s hockey team recorded its second biggest win in Asian Games with a 21-0 thrashing of Kazakhstan, and the Sepak Takraw’s men’s team won a historic first medal.