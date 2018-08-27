A look at the headlines right now:

Court of Inquiry orders disciplinary action against Major Leetul Gogoi for ‘fraternising’ with local: In May, he was caught violating Army protocol by trying to check into a Srinagar hotel with a Kashmiri woman.

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma wins South Tura seat by 8,421 votes: In the Ranikor seat, United Democratic Party candidate P Marwein is leading over National People’s Party nominee Martin M Danggo. Shutdown in Srinagar over fresh petition in Supreme Court against Article 35A: The top court, however, did not take up the plea after the petitioner moved an adjournment request. Manmohan Singh asks Modi to keep Teen Murti complex dedicated to Jawaharlal Nehru: The government plans to set up a museum for all prime ministers in the complex. ‘Social media platforms will never be allowed to abuse our election process,’ says IT minister: Ravi Shankar Prasad added that India believed in internet access for all, but that it should be linked with local ideas, culture and views.

PV Sindhu becomes first Indian to reach a badminton final at Asian Games: Saina Nehwal ended her campaign with bronze after semi-final loss to world No 1 Tai Tzu Ying. Sensex, Nifty surge to all-time high in morning session as Asian stocks rise: Diesel prices hit all-time high and petrol rates rose as the Indian rupee continued to decline on Monday.

Congress says Centre’s DNA profiling bill will violate right to privacy: Party spokesperson Abhishek Manu Singhvi said the government should introduce a comprehensive data protection law first. Court acquits two men accused of hijacking an Air India plane in 1981, diverting it to Lahore: Satnam Singh and Tajender Pal Singh were accused of sedition and waging war against India and served life sentences in Pakistan. Gauri Lankesh, Narendra Dabholkar murders are linked, CBI tells court: The agency said a suspect in the Lankesh case had handed over a pistol and three bullets to the prime accused in the Dabholkar case.