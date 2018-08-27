The big news: Major Leetul Gogoi found guilty in Srinagar hotel case, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma won South Tura bye-election, and protests erupted in Srinagar over a new plea challenging Article 35A.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Court of Inquiry orders disciplinary action against Major Leetul Gogoi for ‘fraternising’ with local: In May, he was caught violating Army protocol by trying to check into a Srinagar hotel with a Kashmiri woman.
- Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma wins South Tura seat by 8,421 votes: In the Ranikor seat, United Democratic Party candidate P Marwein is leading over National People’s Party nominee Martin M Danggo.
- Shutdown in Srinagar over fresh petition in Supreme Court against Article 35A: The top court, however, did not take up the plea after the petitioner moved an adjournment request.
- Manmohan Singh asks Modi to keep Teen Murti complex dedicated to Jawaharlal Nehru: The government plans to set up a museum for all prime ministers in the complex.
- ‘Social media platforms will never be allowed to abuse our election process,’ says IT minister: Ravi Shankar Prasad added that India believed in internet access for all, but that it should be linked with local ideas, culture and views.
- PV Sindhu becomes first Indian to reach a badminton final at Asian Games: Saina Nehwal ended her campaign with bronze after semi-final loss to world No 1 Tai Tzu Ying.
- Sensex, Nifty surge to all-time high in morning session as Asian stocks rise: Diesel prices hit all-time high and petrol rates rose as the Indian rupee continued to decline on Monday.
- Congress says Centre’s DNA profiling bill will violate right to privacy: Party spokesperson Abhishek Manu Singhvi said the government should introduce a comprehensive data protection law first.
- Court acquits two men accused of hijacking an Air India plane in 1981, diverting it to Lahore: Satnam Singh and Tajender Pal Singh were accused of sedition and waging war against India and served life sentences in Pakistan.
- Gauri Lankesh, Narendra Dabholkar murders are linked, CBI tells court: The agency said a suspect in the Lankesh case had handed over a pistol and three bullets to the prime accused in the Dabholkar case.