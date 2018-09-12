quick reads

The big news: Five suspected LeT and Hizbul militants killed in Kashmir, and nine other top stories

Other headlines: Goa CM Manohar Parrikar was admitted to AIIMS in Delhi, and Rahul Gandhi accused a CBI officer of diluting Vijay Mallya’s lookout notice.

by 
Representative image | Danish Ismail/Reuters

A look at the headlines right now:

  1. Security forces in Jammu and Kashmir kill five suspected militants in Kulgam encounter: The police said the deceased were operatives of the Hizbul Mujahideen and the Lashkar-e-Taiba militant groups.
  2. Ailing Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar admitted to AIIMS in Delhi: Deputy Speaker Michael Lobo said the portfolios handled by the chief minister would be distributed among the state’s ministers.  
  3. Rahul Gandhi accuses CBI officer of diluting Vijay Mallya’s lookout notice: He said AK Sharma, a Gujarat-cadre officer, was Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ‘blue-eyed boy’ in the investigating agency.  
  4. Bishop Franco Mulakkal transfers responsibilities at diocese ahead of interrogation in Kerala nun rape case: The Kerala Police have asked him to appear before investigators on September 19.  
  5. India climbs one spot to 130 on UNDP’s Human Development Index: Norway, Switzerland, Australia, Ireland and Germany are the top five countries on the index. 
  6. Haryana Police say medical report has confirmed sexual assault in Mahendragarh rape caseOne of the three accused is a serving defence employee, according to the police.
  7. Thailand ambassador says he was told not to attend Kerala flood relief event: Chutintorn Gongsakdi tweeted an image with the phrase ‘I surrender’ on Thursday.  
  8. House panel praises Centre over handling of Doklam standoff, says Chinese infrastructure still not dismantled: The Standing Committee on External Affairs submitted the report to Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan on September 4.  
  9. Hurricane Florence leaves five people dead in the United States, downgraded to tropical storm: The storm is likely to weaken over the weekend, weather officials said.  
  10. English is an illness left behind by the British, says Vice President Venkaiah Naidu: He said Hindi is a symbol of the country’s socio-political and linguistic unity, and it is not possible to progress in India without knowing it.  
Support our journalism by subscribing to Scroll+ here. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

What is it about Tom Clancy’s characters?

In the mammoth Jack Ryan series, Tom Clancy creates a compelling protagonist who is as cerebral as he is action-oriented.

Jack Ryan (Ph.D., CPA, KCVO) has had an eventful life. He’s served as a marine, made a fortune worth millions after retirement from the military, earned a doctorate degree in history and beaten up a lot of bad guys along the way. He is a unique action hero, in that he has also been a US Marine, an investment broker, a history teacher, a CIA analyst rising to Deputy Director, National Security Advisor, vice president and eventually the President of the United States of America! This multipotentialite is the protagonist of Tom Clancy’s ‘Ryanverse’ - the term used to refer to the fictional universe he built over 10 books.

Jack Ryan is a complex hero. Before he was beating up bad guys Hollywood-style, he also took a year to learn to walk again and battled painkiller addiction. Before he became the POTUS, jet-setting around the world on official matters, he nursed a crushing phobia of flying. A reluctant president, he nonetheless campaigns for a second term and even has foreign policy named after him - the ‘Ryan Doctrine’- in the tradition of some past US presidents.

Other prominent characters in Ryanverse have equally rollercoaster-like story arcs. John Clark/Kelly - Ryan’s bodyguard - is tragedy’s favourite child, having lost his parents in childhood and later wife. After a whirlwind adventure involving two gunshots and 16 murders, John Kelly ended up having to change his identity to John Clark. He, unlike Ryan, has an unusually strong aversion to drugs.

In the later books, Tom Clancy also devotes space to Jack Ryan Jr, who takes after his father more ways than one. An intelligence analyst by profession, Jack Jr, too, is adept in firearms, close-quarter combat, surveillance and espionage. Jack Jr has a tumultuous relationship with his girlfriend, a CIA operative herself, with whom he parts after she’s revealed to be an indirect intelligence asset.

Ryanverse is replete with scores of characters of all shades - spies, soldiers, terrorists, politicians and criminals - that set in motion events that threaten the course of world order. Clancy’s varied interests and love for research culminates in an action series which also explores history, politics, international relations and the human condition, especially when it comes to loss and grief. All his prominent characters are fighting some personal demons even as they chase down enemies that are equally complex.

Ryanverse’s charismatic leading man has also been the focus of five Hollywood films. Actors Alec Baldwin, Harrison Ford, Ben Affleck and Chris Pine have all portrayed the iconic character at various stages of his career. Now, John Krasinski takes up the role in Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan, playing a gifted-analyst-turned-reluctant-action-hero thrown into a global terrorism conspiracy. Watch the trailer of Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan below.

Play

Jack Ryan is now streaming on Amazon Prime Video. You can watch it here.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of Amazon Prime Video and not by the Scroll editorial team.