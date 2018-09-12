The big news: Five suspected LeT and Hizbul militants killed in Kashmir, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: Goa CM Manohar Parrikar was admitted to AIIMS in Delhi, and Rahul Gandhi accused a CBI officer of diluting Vijay Mallya’s lookout notice.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Security forces in Jammu and Kashmir kill five suspected militants in Kulgam encounter: The police said the deceased were operatives of the Hizbul Mujahideen and the Lashkar-e-Taiba militant groups.
- Ailing Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar admitted to AIIMS in Delhi: Deputy Speaker Michael Lobo said the portfolios handled by the chief minister would be distributed among the state’s ministers.
- Rahul Gandhi accuses CBI officer of diluting Vijay Mallya’s lookout notice: He said AK Sharma, a Gujarat-cadre officer, was Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ‘blue-eyed boy’ in the investigating agency.
- Bishop Franco Mulakkal transfers responsibilities at diocese ahead of interrogation in Kerala nun rape case: The Kerala Police have asked him to appear before investigators on September 19.
- India climbs one spot to 130 on UNDP’s Human Development Index: Norway, Switzerland, Australia, Ireland and Germany are the top five countries on the index.
- Haryana Police say medical report has confirmed sexual assault in Mahendragarh rape case: One of the three accused is a serving defence employee, according to the police.
- Thailand ambassador says he was told not to attend Kerala flood relief event: Chutintorn Gongsakdi tweeted an image with the phrase ‘I surrender’ on Thursday.
- House panel praises Centre over handling of Doklam standoff, says Chinese infrastructure still not dismantled: The Standing Committee on External Affairs submitted the report to Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan on September 4.
- Hurricane Florence leaves five people dead in the United States, downgraded to tropical storm: The storm is likely to weaken over the weekend, weather officials said.
- English is an illness left behind by the British, says Vice President Venkaiah Naidu: He said Hindi is a symbol of the country’s socio-political and linguistic unity, and it is not possible to progress in India without knowing it.