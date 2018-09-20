The big news: SC asks Maharashtra to submit Bhima Koregaon case diary, and 9 other top stories
Other headlines: Passengers on a Jet Airways flight bled as cabin pressure was not maintained, and Rahul Gandhi demanded Nirmala Sitharaman’s resignation.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Supreme Court reserves verdict on petition against arrest of activists: The court has told the Maharashtra government to hand over the Bhima Koregaon case diary to it.
- Passengers on Mumbai-Jaipur Jet Airways flight start bleeding after cabin pressure drops: The Directorate General of Civil Aviation said the crew had forgotten to switch on the system to maintain cabin pressure. The crew has been grounded.
- HAL could have built the fighter jets, former chairperson tells ‘Hindustan Times’: Congress President Rahul Gandhi, who took note of T Suvarna Raju’s interview, called for the resignation of Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.
- Shinzo Abe re-elected Japan’s ruling party president, set to become longest-serving prime minister: Abe beat his only contender, former defence minister Shigeru Ishiba, by securing 553 of 807 votes.
- CCTV footage of Jayalalithaa’s stay has got deleted, Apollo Hospitals tells inquiry panel: In March, the hospital’s Chairperson Dr Prathap Reddy said all the cameras had been turned off during her 75-day stay at the facility in Chennai.
- Dilbagh Singh can continue as acting DGP of Jammu and Kashmir, says Supreme Court: The judges said the interim arrangement would be in place for four weeks.
- Principal and school employee arrested for allegedly raping 11-year-old girl in Patna: The girl’s parents filed a police complaint after doctors found out that she was three weeks pregnant. The school has been sealed now.
- Vijay Mallya’s helicopters auctioned for Rs 8.75 crore: Choudhary Aviation, a firm based in New Delhi, bought the helicopters at an e-auction conducted by the Debt Recovery Tribunal in Bengaluru.
- Manipur government decides to introduce anti-mob violence bill: This decision was taken a week after a 26-year-old man was lynched in Imphal West district on suspicion of stealing a vehicle.
- SC asks Enforcement Directorate to complete investigation in Aircel-Maxis case in three months: In March, the court had given the agency six months to complete its inquiries in the case.