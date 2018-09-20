A look at the headlines right now:

Supreme Court reserves verdict on petition against arrest of activists: The court has told the Maharashtra government to hand over the Bhima Koregaon case diary to it. Passengers on Mumbai-Jaipur Jet Airways flight start bleeding after cabin pressure drops: The Directorate General of Civil Aviation said the crew had forgotten to switch on the system to maintain cabin pressure. The crew has been grounded. HAL could have built the fighter jets, former chairperson tells ‘Hindustan Times’: Congress President Rahul Gandhi, who took note of T Suvarna Raju’s interview, called for the resignation of Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. Shinzo Abe re-elected Japan’s ruling party president, set to become longest-serving prime minister: Abe beat his only contender, former defence minister Shigeru Ishiba, by securing 553 of 807 votes. CCTV footage of Jayalalithaa’s stay has got deleted, Apollo Hospitals tells inquiry panel: In March, the hospital’s Chairperson Dr Prathap Reddy said all the cameras had been turned off during her 75-day stay at the facility in Chennai. Dilbagh Singh can continue as acting DGP of Jammu and Kashmir, says Supreme Court: The judges said the interim arrangement would be in place for four weeks. Principal and school employee arrested for allegedly raping 11-year-old girl in Patna: The girl’s parents filed a police complaint after doctors found out that she was three weeks pregnant. The school has been sealed now. Vijay Mallya’s helicopters auctioned for Rs 8.75 crore: Choudhary Aviation, a firm based in New Delhi, bought the helicopters at an e-auction conducted by the Debt Recovery Tribunal in Bengaluru. Manipur government decides to introduce anti-mob violence bill: This decision was taken a week after a 26-year-old man was lynched in Imphal West district on suspicion of stealing a vehicle. SC asks Enforcement Directorate to complete investigation in Aircel-Maxis case in three months: In March, the court had given the agency six months to complete its inquiries in the case.