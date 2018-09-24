A look at the headlines right now:

Eleven die in J&K and Himachal Pradesh after heavy downpour and landslides: Meanwhile, Punjab issued a red alert as heavy rains lashed the state for the third consecutive day, and the India Meteorological Department issued a yellow alert for five districts in Kerala on Tuesday and Wednesday. Nirmala Sitharaman calls Rafale deal row a battle of perceptions: Earlier, Congress President Rahul Gandhi said ‘chowkidar’ Narendra Modi speaks about everything but the agreement, and Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh said there was no room for doubt after Francois Hollande’s clarifications. Kerala nun’s sister seeks police protection in rape case: She accused the supporters of Bishop Franco Mulakkal, who has been arrested for sexually assaulting the nun, of threatening her family. Pakistan will not close the door on peace talks despite India’s reluctance, says foreign minister: Shah Mehmood Qureshi said Pakistan’s desire for peace should not be construed as a weakness. Amit Shah says Opposition suffers from ‘Modi phobia’, criticises parties for lacking agenda: The BJP president lashed out at the Odisha government for rejecting the Centre’s flagship health insurance scheme, Ayushman Bharat. Dadri lynching-accused to contest 2019 elections from Noida on Uttar Pradesh Navnirman Sena ticket: Rupendra Rana is the ‘perfect person to protect cows as he has spent two-and-a-half years in prison for the respect of gaumata’, the party chief said on Sunday. Stranded naval commander Abhilash Tomy rescued by French vessel, says Indian Navy: He was stranded in the South Indian Ocean after suffering a back injury while taking part in the Golden Globe Race. Second summit with North Korea will be held ‘quite soon’, Donald Trump tells UN: The US president claimed times have changed since last year, when he first threatened to unleash ‘fire and fury’ on Pyongyang. Madhya Pradesh Social Welfare Board chief quits BJP, joins Congress: Padma Shukla claimed that she resigned because a state minister was humiliating party workers. SC tells Gujarat to respond to plea alleging Sanjiv Bhatt is being stopped from moving top court: The former Indian Police Service officer was arrested on September 5 for allegedly planting drugs on a lawyer in 1996.