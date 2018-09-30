A look at the headlines right now:

Toll after earthquake, tsunami in Indonesia rises to 832, officials say it may go into thousands: Indonesian President Joko Widodo said a shortage of heavy equipment was hampering rescue workers’ efforts to recover bodies. Pakistani helicopter violated Indian airspace in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch, says Army: The Army’s Jammu-based Public Relations Officer Lieutenant Colonel Devender Anand said the incident occurred around 12.10 pm. Narendra Modi wants to use people’s money to bail out IL&FS group, alleges Rahul Gandhi: The Congress president said in 2007 Modi put the company in charge of a Rs 70,000-crore infrastructure project that has not been completed yet. ‘Cooperative model is a viable alternative to capitalism and socialism,’ says Narendra Modi: The prime minister, who addressed an event in Gujarat’s Anand, credited Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel with sowing the seed of the third economic model. Only ‘women activists’ and not real devotees will enter Sabarimala temple, says shrine board chief: The Travancore Dewaswom Board is thinking about filing a review petition against the Supreme Court’s order to remove restrictions on women’s entry. Siddaramaiah says he will lead troubleshooting committee for Congress-JD(S) alliance in Karnataka: ‘I will not allow anyone to destabilise the government,’ the former chief minister tweeted. UN plans to increase cooperation with India to combat terror financing, Antonio Guterres tells PTI: The United Nations chief expressed concerns about the situation in Jammu and Kashmir. Diphtheria claims two more lives in Delhi, toll rises to 26: Twenty five of the deaths have occurred at Maharishi Valmiki Infectious Diseases Hospital in the city’s northern part. Flights and train services cancelled as Typhoon Trami is set to hit to main island of Japan: More than 2,75,000 homes and offices faced power outages in the southern Kyushu region. Sixty nine candidates declared elected uncontested in first phase of municipal elections in Jammu and Kashmir: The state chief electoral officer said 131 of the 187 municipal seats either have no candidates contesting or the sole candidates are uncontested winners.