The big news: Indonesia earthquake and tsunami leave 832 people dead, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: The Army said a Pakistani helicopter violated Indian airspace, and Rahul Gandhi claimed Modi wants to use people’s money to bail out IL&FS.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Toll after earthquake, tsunami in Indonesia rises to 832, officials say it may go into thousands: Indonesian President Joko Widodo said a shortage of heavy equipment was hampering rescue workers’ efforts to recover bodies.
- Pakistani helicopter violated Indian airspace in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch, says Army: The Army’s Jammu-based Public Relations Officer Lieutenant Colonel Devender Anand said the incident occurred around 12.10 pm.
- Narendra Modi wants to use people’s money to bail out IL&FS group, alleges Rahul Gandhi: The Congress president said in 2007 Modi put the company in charge of a Rs 70,000-crore infrastructure project that has not been completed yet.
- ‘Cooperative model is a viable alternative to capitalism and socialism,’ says Narendra Modi: The prime minister, who addressed an event in Gujarat’s Anand, credited Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel with sowing the seed of the third economic model.
- Only ‘women activists’ and not real devotees will enter Sabarimala temple, says shrine board chief: The Travancore Dewaswom Board is thinking about filing a review petition against the Supreme Court’s order to remove restrictions on women’s entry.
- Siddaramaiah says he will lead troubleshooting committee for Congress-JD(S) alliance in Karnataka: ‘I will not allow anyone to destabilise the government,’ the former chief minister tweeted.
- UN plans to increase cooperation with India to combat terror financing, Antonio Guterres tells PTI: The United Nations chief expressed concerns about the situation in Jammu and Kashmir.
- Diphtheria claims two more lives in Delhi, toll rises to 26: Twenty five of the deaths have occurred at Maharishi Valmiki Infectious Diseases Hospital in the city’s northern part.
- Flights and train services cancelled as Typhoon Trami is set to hit to main island of Japan: More than 2,75,000 homes and offices faced power outages in the southern Kyushu region.
- Sixty nine candidates declared elected uncontested in first phase of municipal elections in Jammu and Kashmir: The state chief electoral officer said 131 of the 187 municipal seats either have no candidates contesting or the sole candidates are uncontested winners.