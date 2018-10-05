Top news: Two civilians killed by suspected militants in Jammu and Kashmir
Two civilians were killed by suspected militants in Srinagar. Indian and Russian heads Narendra Modi and Vladimir Putin will hold a bilateral summit on Friday, where they are expected to sign defence deals.
The Delhi High Court acquitted Suhaib Ilyasi, the producer of television show India’s Most Wanted, in his wife’s murder case. The rupee recovered slightly against the US dollar in the morning trade on Friday.
Two people killed in Srinagar
Suspected militants shot dead two people in Karfali Mohalla area in Jammu and Kashmir’s Srinagar. One person was injured in the firing and was taken to a hospital. The deceased had some political background, said Senior Superintendent of Police (Srinagar) Imtiyaz Ismail Parray.
Read more here.
Russian President Vladimir Putin in New Delhi on a two-day visit
Putin and Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold the 19th India-Russia annual bilateral summit and are expected to review bilateral defence cooperation in the wake of the US sanctions against Russian defence majors. The two countries are expected to sign an agreement to supply New Delhi with S-400 air defence systems during Putin’s visit.
Read more here.
TV producer Suhaib Ilyasi acquitted of murder
The Delhi High Court acquitted television producer Suhaib Ilyasi in his wife’s murder case. Ilyasi, who was the producer of television show India’s Most Wanted, was convicted in December for allegedly stabbing to death Anju Ilyasi at their East Delhi home on January 11, 2000.
Read more here.
Rupee recovers six paise against dollar
The rupee recovered six paise to 73.52 against a dollar on Friday ahead of the Reserve Bank of India’s monetary policy statement. Dealers said fresh selling of the US dollar by exporters has led to the fall in the currency.
Read more here.
BJP imposes ‘single, suffocating ideology on 1.3 billion people’: Rahul Gandhi
Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Friday said the Narendra Modi government is at war with people and accused it of imposing a “single, suffocating ideology on 1.3 billion people”, the Hindustan Times reported. He was speaking at a leadership summit organised by the newspaper.
Read more here.
KCR colluding with BJP, says Chandrababu Naidu
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu on Thursday accused former Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, also known as KCR, of colluding with the Bharatiya Janata Party to target him. “I speak on ideologies and policies. I never resort to personal attacks,” he said in response to KCR calling him a thief and traitor to Telangana on Wednesday.
Read more here.
Modi will return to power in 2019, shows survey by ABP News and C-Voter
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will return for a second term in 2019, according to a survey conducted by ABP News and C-Voter. The survey predicted that the Bharatiya Janata Party-led National Democratic Alliance will get 276 seats while the Congress will win 112 seats in the 2019 General Assembly elections.
Read more here.
Over 190 legislators submitted fake PAN details to EC, reveals Cobrapost
Investigative website Cobrapost on Thursday claimed that 194 Indian legislators, including six former chief ministers and 10 sitting ministers, submitted fake Permanent Account Number, or PAN, details to the Election Commission. The website studied poll affidavits filed by the politicians between 2006 and 2016 and the data on the website of the Income Tax Department.
Read more here.
Vineet Nayyar appointed IL&FS head
The new board of Infrastructure Leasing & Financial Services appointed Vineet Nayyar the vice chairperson and managing director of the debt-laden firm. Nayyar is the executive vice chairperson of Tech Mahindra, which helped revive failed computer services company Satyam following government intervention.
Read more here.
US says it is trying to find India a substitute for Tehran’s oil
The United States reiterated that the Donald Trump administration was going an extra length for countries like India to find a substitute for Iranian oil so that they are not adversely affected after the second round of sanctions against Tehran come into effect in November.
Read more here.
Congress, BJP attack Kerala over ‘undue haste’ in implementing Sabarimala verdict
The Congress and the Bharatiya Janata Party attacked the Kerala government for “showing undue haste” and “impulsiveness” in implementing the Supreme Court’s order allowing women of all ages to enter the Sabarimala temple. The state government, led by the Left Democratic Front and the Travancore Devaswom Board, has made it clear that the top court’s order will be implemented and they will not file a review petition.
Read more here.
Bihar government ban
The Bihar government banned officials from carrying mobile phones to high-level meetings. “It is found that officials from time to time are busy on their mobile phones, which creates hindrance in smooth conduct of the meetings,” the order said. “After due consideration, it has been decided that at high-level meetings, carrying of mobile phones will henceforth be banned.”
Read more here.
Congress MLA Alpesh Thakor detained briefly in Gujarat
The Gujarat Police detained Congress legislator Alpesh Thakor and his supporters as they stage a protest demanding waiver of farm loans and better water supply for farmers of his constituency, Radhanpur, in Patan district.
Read more here.