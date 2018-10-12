Top news: Nirmala Sitharaman says government was not involved in picking Reliance for Rafale jet
Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday said the government was not involved in picking Reliance Defence to partner with French firm Dassault Aviation in the Rafale jet deal. Sitharaman made the comments in France where she is on a three-day visit. She said the agreement was between French and Indian governments, and the deal does not mention name of any company.
Meanwhile, the 15th Finance Commission has said that it cannot look into the matter of special category status for Andhra Pradesh. Panel chairperson NK Singh said the absence of an institutional mechanism to implement the Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act, 2014, which divided the state, may be the reason for the controversy over special category demand.
Income Tax officials search premises linked to TDP legislator CM Ramesh
The Income Tax department on Friday conducted searches at premises linked to Andhra Pradesh legislator CM Ramesh, including his home and office. The Telugu Desam Party leader, also a Rajya Sabha member, is the promoter of Rithwik Projects Private Limited. The firm is said to have a turnover of close to Rs 1,000 crore.
Centre rejects World Bank’s Human Capital Index that ranks India 115th of 157 countries
The Ministry of Finance on Thursday rejected the World Bank’s Human Capital Index, which placed India 115th of 157 countries based on several parameters and with a score of 0.43. The index seeks to measure the amount of human capital that a child born today can expect when he or she turns 18.
Centre increases customs duty on several telecom equipment, imposes tariff on others
The Centre on Thursday increased customs duty on several telecom equipment, and imposed duty on printed circuit boards used to make this equipment, in a continuing attempt to reduce the country’s current account deficit. Telecom products including base stations, optical transport equipment and IP radios will attract customs duty of 20% instead of 10%. Several telecom products, such as populated, loaded or printed circuit board, on which no duty was levied will now attract 10% duty.
Two women accuse Bollywood director Sajid Khan of sexual harassment
Two women on Thursday accused Bollywood director Sajid Khan of sexual harassment. Freelance journalist Karishma Upadhyay, 41, alleged that Khan sexually assaulted her during an interview in early 2000s when she was a reporter at the Bombay Times. Model-actor Saloni Chopra also accused Khan of sexual harassment in 2011 when she was working as his assistant director. Chopra recounted multiple instances of sexual harassment.
15th Finance Commission says it cannot look into Andhra Pradesh’s demand for special category status
The 15th Finance Commission, on a visit to Andhra Pradesh on Thursday, said it cannot look into the matter of special category status for the state. Finance Commission Chairperson NK Singh said Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu “forcefully” raised the matter during a meeting, but this does not “directly or indirectly” form a part of the panel’s Terms of Reference.
Air India flight from Tiruchirappalli to Dubai hits compound wall, diverted to Mumbai
A Dubai-bound Air India flight hit a compound wall at Tiruchirappalli International Airport early on Friday and was diverted to Mumbai. The aircraft, with 136 passengers and crew on board, was damaged on its belly. There were no casualties. The aircraft was declared fit for operations after inspection at Mumbai. Officials told the daily that a bird-hit could be the cause of the accident.
Government was not involved in selecting Reliance as Rafale partner, claims Sitharaman
Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday said the government was not involved in selecting businessman Anil Ambani’s Reliance Defence as a partner to French firm Dassault Aviation in the Rafale jet deal. “It is a government to government agreement between the French and Indian governments and there is no name [of any company] mentioned,” Sitharaman said in Paris. “This offset obligation may be mandatory, but the names of the companies are not mandatory for me.”
Cyclone Titli kills eight in Andhra Pradesh, weather department says storm has weakened
At least eight people died in storm-related incidents in Andhra Pradesh after Cyclone Titli made landfall in Odisha on Thursday. The Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority said the storm caused major damage to crops and buildings in Srikakulam and Vizianagaram districts after heavy rain lashed the state on Wednesday.
