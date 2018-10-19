Top news: Petrol and diesel prices fall for the second consecutive day
Fuel prices fell for the second consecutive day on Friday. The cost of petrol in Mumbai is Rs 87.84 per litre and Rs 82.38 per litre in Delhi. The price of diesel in Mumbai is 79.13 and in Delhi is Rs 75.48.
#MeToo: Nana Patekar calls Tanushree Dutta’s allegations of sexual harassment ‘motivated, malicious’
Actor Nana Patekar on Thursday dismissed as “motivated and malicious” the allegations of sexual harassment against him by Tanushree Dutta. In a reply to the Cine and TV Artists’ Association, which had issued a notice to him, Patekar claimed that Dutta had not made any complaint against him in 2008 when the alleged incident took place.
Uddhav Thackeray asks Centre to build Ram temple in Ayodhya soon, or admit it was a ‘jumla’
Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray on Thursday asked the Centre to build a Ram temple in Ayodhya soon, or admit that it was merely an “election jumla”, or false poll promise. Thackeray also said he would visit Ayodhya on November 25.
Two women embark on trek to Sabarimala temple as protests continue for third day
Two women began the trek to the Sabarimala shrine in Kerala on Friday morning with police protection even as protests against the Supreme Court verdict allowing women to enter the temple continued.
Fuel prices fell for the second consecutive day on Friday. A litre of petrol cost Rs 82.38 per litre in New Delhi, down from Rs 82.62 on Thursday. A litre of diesel cost Rs 75.48 per litre, 10 paise lower than on Thursday. In Mumbai, a litre of petrol cost Rs 87.84 and diesel Rs 79.13.
Anil Ambani’s Reliance Group sues NDTV for Rs 10,000 crore over coverage of Rafale deal
Anil Ambani’s Reliance Group has sued news channel NDTV for Rs 10,000 crore in an Ahmedabad court for the channel’s coverage of the Rafale fighter jet deal. The defamation lawsuit was filed based on an episode of NDTV’s weekly show Truth vs Hype that aired on September 29.
Chhattisgarh Assembly elections: Congress releases list of 12 candidates for first phase
The Congress on Thursday declared the names of 12 candidates for the first phase of Assembly elections in Chhattisgarh which will be held in 18 constituencies on November 12. The party has repeated seven out of eight of its sitting legislators.
Karnataka: Recommending religion tag for Lingayats was a ‘major blunder’, says Congress minister
Karnataka Water Resource Minister DK Shivakumar called the Congress’ decision to recommend religious minority status for the Lingayat community before the Assembly elections in May a “major blunder”.
