Top News: In SC petition, ex-CBI chief Alok Verma says decision to divest him of powers is illegal
Former CBI Director Alok Verma told the Supreme Court that the decision to send him on leave overnight was ‘patently illegal’, and added that the CBI’s autonomy was being compromised.
Meanwhile, in Kerala, the police have begun to search for the people who were involved in the violence at Sabarimala last week.
Live updates
Income Tax Department raids four sand mining firms in TN and Andhra Pradesh for alleged tax evasion
Income Tax officials raided four sand mining companies at 100 locations in Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh on Thursday morning. The raids were conducted as part of an investigation against mining and mineral export companies into tax evasion, PTI reported. The offices of garnet exporting firm VV Mineral were among those searched.
Sensex, Nifty fall sharply in early morning trade after rout in global markets
The Indian markets fell steeply in early trade on Thursday following a rout in global equities. The BSE Sensex fell by as much as 321 points, and the National Stock Exchange Nifty50 by 99 points, before recovering slightly.
In Supreme Court petition, former CBI chief Alok Verma accuses Centre of interfering in agency
Central Bureau of Investigation Director Alok Verma, who was sent on leave by the government late on Tuesday, has told the Supreme Court that the investigating agency’s autonomy was being compromised as “certain investigations into high functionaries do not take the direction that may be desirable to the government”.
Modi calls for ‘tax-plus one’ approach to building nation
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said at a town-hall meeting in New Delhi that citizens need to adopt a “tax-plus one” approach to do more for the society besides honestly paying taxes. He said more people were now paying taxes as they have faith that their money is being utilised well. He added that he does not believe in the culture of criticising companies or industrialists.
Kerala Police begin search for 210 people suspected of violence at Sabarimala
The Kerala Police on Wednesday launched major search operations for 210 people it suspects of being involved in violence at Sabarimala, Pamba and Nilakkal towns last week, during protests against the Supreme Court verdict allowing women to enter the Sabarimala shrine.
Amnesty India seeks ‘independent, impartial’ inquiry into Kulgam civilian deaths
Amnesty India on Wednesday called for an “independent and impartial” investigation into the deaths of seven civilians in Kulgam district of Jammu and Kashmir on October 21. The NGO said those responsible for the deaths should be “brought to justice”.
Santragachhi stampede: Four-member panel to investigate incident
The Indian Railways on Wednesday formed a four-member committee to investigate the stampede at Santragachhi junction in West Bengal’s Howrah city on Tuesday, which killed two people and wounded at least 14. Passengers had rushed towards railway platforms when three trains arrived at the junction at 6.30 pm, causing a stampede on a foot over bridge.
TDB to not file review petition in Supreme Court
The Travancore Dewaswom Board, which administers the Lord Ayyappa temple in Kerala’s Sabarimala, on Wednesday decided not to file a review petition in the Supreme Court against the court’s verdict granting women of all ages entry to the shrine. The board said that such a petition “has no relevance now”.
Panel probing Jayalalithaa’s death gets another extension
The Tamil Nadu government on Wednesday granted an extension of four months to the commission investigating the death of former Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa. The one-man commission is expected to submit its report on February 24.
Israel to supply Barak 8 missile defence systems to India for $777 million
Defence firm Israel Aerospace Industries has won an additional $777-million (over Rs 5,600 crore) contract to supply Barak 8 LR-SAM air and missile defence systems to seven ships of the Indian Navy, the company said on Wednesday. The state-owned firm said the contract is with Bharat Electronics Limited, which is the main contractor in the project.
Rafale deal: Yashwant Sinha, Arun Shourie and Prashant Bhushan move SC seeking CBI inquiry
Former Bharatiya Janata Party leaders Yashwant Sinha and Arun Shourie, and advocate Prashant Bhushan on Wednesday moved the Supreme Court seeking a Central Bureau of Investigation inquiry into the Rafale jet deal between India and France. Bhushan and Shourie had met CBI Director Alok Verma on October 4 and sought an inquiry into the agreement. But late on Tuesday night, Verma was sent on leave by the government, pending an investigation.
