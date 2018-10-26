The big news: BJP-JD(U) to contest equal number of Lok Sabha seats in Bihar, and 9 other top stories
Other headlines: Former Sri Lankan president Mahinda Rajapaksa was sworn in as prime minister, and the Congress protested demanding CBI chief’s reinstatement.
A look at the headlines right now:
- BJP and Janata Dal (United) announce equal seat sharing alliance in 2019 Lok Sabha elections in Bihar: Bharatiya Janata Party President Amit Shah said it would release details about the constituencies being allotted to alliance partners soon.
- Former Sri Lankan president Mahinda Rajapaksa sworn in as prime minister: President Maithripala Sirisena sacked Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe after withdrawing from the coalition government.
- Congress protests across the country demanding CBI chief’s reinstatement, Rahul Gandhi courts arrest: The Supreme Court gave the vigilance body 14 days to finish inquiry into allegations against Alok Verma.
- At least eight killed in explosion at firecracker factory in Uttar Pradesh’s Badaun: Three others were wounded in the blast and their condition is said to be serious.
- Activists Arun Ferreira, Vernon Gonsalves taken into custody after Pune court rejects bail plea in Bhima Koregaon case: The Bombay High Court granted activist Gautam Navlakha relief from arrest until November 1, but refused to grant the same to co-accused Anand Teltumbde.
- Soldier dies after being injured in stone-pelting incident in Jammu and Kashmir’s Anantnag, says Army: Rajendra Singh was part of a team providing security to a Border Roads Organisation convoy.
- At least 268 people have died of swine flu in state in 10 months, says Maharashtra health minister: Deepak Sawant said the state has set up guidelines to treat swine flu patients.
- Kerala Police arrest 2,061 people for protests against women’s entry into Sabarimala temple, file 452 cases: The suspects are accused of attacking police officers, violating the Supreme Court order and vandalising government property.
- Hafiz Saeed-led Jamaat-ud-Dawa, associate group no longer on the list of banned outfits in Pakistan: Saeed’s counsel told the Islamabad High Court that a presidential ordinance that put the groups under banned outfits had lapsed.
- Pakistani lawyer Asma Jahangir wins United Nations Human Rights Prize posthumously: Tanzanian activist Rebeca Gyumi, Brazilian activist Joênia Wapichana and human rights organisation FrontLine Defenders were the other recipients.