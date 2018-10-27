A look at the headlines right now:

CISF officer killed after suspected militants fire at security post at power grid station in Srinagar: The incident took place in the Wagoora area of Nowgam. The area has now been cordoned off, said the police. In Kerala, unidentified people attack ashram of religious preacher who backed Supreme Court’s Sabarimala verdict: Sandeepananda Giri alleged that BJP state President Sreedharan Pillai was among those behind the attack RBI Deputy Governor Viral Acharya calls for ‘effective independence’ of central bank: Governments that do not respect a central bank’s independence incur the wrath of financial markets, he said. Bomb suspect arrested in Florida charged with five counts of federal crime: US President Donald Trump said he does not bear blame for the alleged crimes of Cesar Sayoc, who sent homemade bombs to a number of the president’s critics. Maharashtra Police visit lawyer Sudha Bharadwaj’s house after court denies bail in Bhima Koregaon case: The police are expected to formally arrest the activist on Saturday, said her counsel. Former Sri Lanka President Mahinda Rajapaksa sworn in as prime minister: President Maithripala Sirisena sacked Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe after withdrawing from the coalition government. BJP and Janata Dal (United) announce equal seat sharing alliance in 2019 Lok Sabha elections: Bharatiya Janata Party President Amit Shah said it would release details about the constituencies being allotted to alliance partners soon. Rajinikanth is a puppet in the hands of communal elements, alleges DMK: The actor responded to the party’s statements, saying ‘no force’ can separate him from his fans. Government asks telecom companies to adhere to SC order, stop using Aadhaar eKYC to verify users: The Department of Telecom asked the service providers to submit a compliance report by November 5. Amazon blames late Diwali for slowdown in international sales growth: The Seattle-based company’s global sales grew at just 13% to $15.5 billion, compared to 29% a year ago.