The big news: Suspected militants kill CISF officer in Srinagar, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: The ashram of a preacher who supported Sabarimala verdict was attacked, and a top RBI official called for the central bank’s independence.
- CISF officer killed after suspected militants fire at security post at power grid station in Srinagar: The incident took place in the Wagoora area of Nowgam. The area has now been cordoned off, said the police.
- In Kerala, unidentified people attack ashram of religious preacher who backed Supreme Court’s Sabarimala verdict: Sandeepananda Giri alleged that BJP state President Sreedharan Pillai was among those behind the attack
- RBI Deputy Governor Viral Acharya calls for ‘effective independence’ of central bank: Governments that do not respect a central bank’s independence incur the wrath of financial markets, he said.
- Bomb suspect arrested in Florida charged with five counts of federal crime: US President Donald Trump said he does not bear blame for the alleged crimes of Cesar Sayoc, who sent homemade bombs to a number of the president’s critics.
- Maharashtra Police visit lawyer Sudha Bharadwaj’s house after court denies bail in Bhima Koregaon case: The police are expected to formally arrest the activist on Saturday, said her counsel.
- Former Sri Lanka President Mahinda Rajapaksa sworn in as prime minister: President Maithripala Sirisena sacked Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe after withdrawing from the coalition government.
- BJP and Janata Dal (United) announce equal seat sharing alliance in 2019 Lok Sabha elections: Bharatiya Janata Party President Amit Shah said it would release details about the constituencies being allotted to alliance partners soon.
- Rajinikanth is a puppet in the hands of communal elements, alleges DMK: The actor responded to the party’s statements, saying ‘no force’ can separate him from his fans.
- Government asks telecom companies to adhere to SC order, stop using Aadhaar eKYC to verify users: The Department of Telecom asked the service providers to submit a compliance report by November 5.
- Amazon blames late Diwali for slowdown in international sales growth: The Seattle-based company’s global sales grew at just 13% to $15.5 billion, compared to 29% a year ago.